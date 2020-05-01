Charli XCX Poses In A Black Bra & Biker Shorts For ‘L’Officiel Paris’

Charli XCX took to Instagram to reveal the photoshoot that took place for the latest issue of L’Officiel Paris. The British singer also graced the cover.

The “Blame It on Your Love” songstress stunned in a black bra. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and her stomach. She didn’t opt for any other clothing on top and paired the ensemble with high-waisted biker shorts that fell way above her knees. XCX put on white heels for the occasion. She accessorized herself with numerous necklaces and dangling earrings. The “Boom Clap” chart-topper sported her dark hair scraped off her face and appeared to have a fairly natural makeup look.

XCX was captured in front of a plain cemented wall. All the pics were published in black-and-white for the issue.

In the first shot, she was photographed sitting down in between the corner of the wall. XCX parted her legs and placed both her hands in front of her lap. She looked up at the camera lens with a fierce expression and showed off her long legs.

In the next slide, she was snapped in the same location. However, she sat up with her legs crossed over. XCX held her hands in front of her face and looked up at the camera with a similar facial expression.

For her caption, XCX thanked L’Officiel Paris for allowing her to be their latest cover girl. She told fans that her boyfriend, Huck Kwong, took the photos while self-isolating together.

She geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, letting her audience know where she is spending her quarantine.

In the span of 22 hours, her post racked up more than 85,000 likes and over 280 comments, proving to be popular with her 3.6 million followers.

“I absolutely love these!!! stunning babe!” one user wrote.

“Once again, thank u for posting ur beautiful self,” another devotee shared.

“Omg love these, imagine making them the album cover,” remarked a third fan.

“THIS IS SO GOOD!!!” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Aside from this photoshoot, XCX has also been creating a new music video during her self-isolation. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Break the Rules” entertainer wore a pink bikini top while shooting the video for “Claws” in her basement. XCX paired the ensemble with loose-fitted pink bottoms. She scraped her dark brunette hair off her face and opted for two large clips on both sides of her head. She applied a pink glossy lip and accessorized herself with dangling earrings.