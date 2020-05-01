Lindsey Pelas Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Cutout Pink Bodysuit

Lindsey Pelas brought the heat to Instagram on Friday, May 1, uploading a three-photo slideshow of herself wearing an extremely revealing bodysuit that showed off some serious skin.

The blond bombshell sizzled in the sexy ensemble. The one-piece was Barbie pink and encrusted with silver rhinestones. It featured panels that just barely contained her buxom bust, which threatened to spill out of the garment. Her ample cleavage was on full display. The bottom of the bodysuit was very narrow, the waist of the ensemble curling around her hips.

Lindsey paired the NSFW outfit with black fingerless gloves and quilted leather thigh-high boots, giving the hot pink bodysuit a “bad girl” edge. In all of the photos, she posed on a silver railing in front of a brown barn.

In the first shot, she leaned back while sitting on the railing, puffing out her voluptuous chest. Her legs were spread, which only served to emphasize just how tiny the bottom of the one-piece really was. She placed one gloved hand on her knee, while the other gripped the railing behind her.

In the second picture, Lindsey sat sideways and leaned back, giving her 9 million followers a side view of the sultry look. Her tanned skin glowed in the sun. She showed off her pearly white teeth, looking directly at the camera with the corners of her mouth turned slightly upwards.

The third image featured Lindsey leaning forward, still angling her body sideways. She arched her back, which made her booty pop. It also showcased the side of her curvaceous derriere, as well as her hourglass physique. Her hair was slightly windblown.

The model’s platinum locks cascaded down her back in beachy strands. Stray pieces framed her face.

The sunlight made her skin glow. She wore a pink shadow on her lids that reached up to her brow bone. Her sea green eyes were rimmed with kohl liner. Her lashes fanned outwards and curled upwards in dramatic fashion. Her lower lashes were coated with black mascara. Her contoured cheeks were brushed with blush, which made her cheekbones pop. Her plump pout was lined with a rosy liner and filled in with an icy pink lipstick.

Lindsey’s fans loved the model’s latest look, and flocked to the comments section of the post to tell her so. The three-picture set racked up more than 22,300 likes and over 485 comments in less than 30 minutes.

“Queen,” replied one fan, including the crown emoji.

“You look dazzling in pink,” wrote another social media user, adding sparkles to their comment.

Others simply commented with heart-eye or flame emoji.