Instagram Model Julia Muniz Showcases Her Tanned Figure In A Cheetah-Print Bikini

Instagram model Julia Muniz continued to showcase her athletic figure in bikini posts. She sported a small cheetah-print swimsuit for her latest upload, and added a caption detailing how much she missed modelling.

The Brazilian is well-known as not only a model, but as an avid surfer. She has spent her time in Margaret River, Australia during the coronavirus outbreak which has allowed her to continue her passion for surfing. Muniz has documented her time in the tourist surfing town with a series of uploads. The lock down has however interfered with her activity as a model.

On Friday, Muniz uploaded a two-photo post to Instagram which gave fans a great view of her slender figure in a bikini. In the first shot the 21-year-old stood facing the camera with her dark brown hair down, and a big smile across her face. Her bronzed skin popped against the blank backdrop and the cheetah-print fabric.

Muniz changed the look up a bit for the second shot where she had her hair up in a ponytail. She stood upright in a similar pose as the first snap, but this time Muniz’s head was tilted to the right with a neutral look on her face. In her caption she discussed the tribulations of being a model, and how the joys of the job outweighed the stresses of travel and long shoots. She wrote the caption out in English and Portuguese and received multiple replies in both languages.

Many of the Brazilian’s 755,000 followers flocked to the steamy swimsuit post. More than 31,000 Instagram users showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button on the modelling snaps. Muniz also received nearly 300 comments in just over seven hours after posting. Fellow surfer Felicity Palmateer replied with a fire emoji. The model’s comment section was flooded with compliments, but a few fans preferred her non-modeling snaps.

“GIRL YOU’RE GLOWING! I love your energy!” one female follower wrote.

“You look prettier with no makeup,” a fan replied.

“The famous author Mark Twain said it best Julia ‘the harder she worked the luckier she became,'” an Instagram user wrote referring to Muniz’s caption.

Not all of her followers were happy with the surfer’s perception of a modelling career.

“Lol this is what u call hard? Unfollowing,” a disgruntled fan wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Muniz posted a video in a striped one-piece bathing suit. In two short video clips she stood under a shower and rinsed off on the deck of a boat.