Trailer Drops For JJ Abrams And Jordan Peele’s New Horror Series ‘Lovecraft Country’

The trailer for JJ Abrams and Jordan Peele's new horror series 'Lovecraft Country' gives a sneak peek into HBO's summer blockbuster.

On Friday, the trailer for JJ Abrams and Jordan Peele’s new horror series Lovecraft Country dropped, ScreenRant reported. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the show that’s expected to be yet another HBO hit. Watch the trailer here:

The highly-anticipated show is based on the 2016 book of the same name, penned by Matt Ruff, according to Indiewire. The book that inspired the movie explores racism during the Jim Crow era in the United States through the lens of Lovecraftian horror, which makes it the perfect source material for Peele.

Though Jordan Peele was once known for comedy, his name has become synonymous with the horror genre, per ScreenRant. Peele has carved out a niche within the horror genre by using horror stories to expose the real social horrors that lurk barely below the surface of American life. Both of his hit movies — Get Out and Us — have examined racism in the US through the lens of horror.

The official synopsis for the show from the HBO website promises a unique blend of real-life and fantastical terror, real-life monsters alongside fictional monsters.

“The series follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.”

According to ScreenRant, Lovecraft Country is expected to deliver the same kind of heady horror experience that Peele has become known for.

Jordan Peele and JJ Abrams are both serving as executive producers on the show, according to IndieWire. Misha Green, who worked on Underground, Heroes, and Sons of Anarchy is the showrunner and another executive producer.

Per ScreenRant, Michael K. Williams (The Wire), Jurnee Smolett-Bell (Birds of Prey), Abbey Lee (The Dark Tower), Aunjanue Ellis (If Beale Street Could Talk), Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man In San Francisco), Wunmi Mosaku (Luther) and Courtney B. Vance (Law & Order: Criminal Intent), and Hollywood newcomers Chase Brown and Marcus A. Griffin Jr. all have key roles on the show.

The show is set to premiere in August, but HBO hasn’t announced an official release date, IndieWire reported. The project has been in the works since soon after Ruff’s book was released.