NFL Rumors: Jadaveon Clowney Receiving Offers From Multiple Teams

Jadaveon Clowney is still sitting around as a free agent, but the Seattle Seahawks defensive end has received contract offers from multiple teams. The dominant lineman lowered his price tag once, but still has not found a team to play for in the 2020 NFL season. Rumors are swirling that multiple teams are looking to sign him to a new deal, but they have yet to hit the benchmark that will make him happy.

After just one season with the Seahawks, Clowney chose to test the free-agent market. He didn’t have the greatest numbers in 2019, but teams know that he is a talented defensive lineman who would make any team immediately stronger.

The NFL free-agent season is nearly 2 months old, and Clowney remains without a home in the league. While several teams appear to be interested, there are two, in particular, that are reportedly actively seeking a deal with the All-Pro.

I'm told the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans are still interested in Jadeveon Clowney. Both teams have made multiple offers, but nothing that matches Clowney's desired price tag. Sources believe "he is just not in a hurry to sign". — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 1, 2020

Clowney was considered one of the top free agents heading into the new league year, and he’s still sitting there. While he’s not in a hurry to sign, he’ll have to decide soon or the interested teams could fill the spots that are being left open for him.

Upon the start of his search for a new team, Clowney was initially seeking more than $20 million per season. After three weeks on the open market, CBS Sports states he lowered his asking price to the range of $17 million to $18 million.

At the time, the Seahawks and Titans were the primary teams with high interest in Clowney, and that remained true at the start of March.

Clowney arrived in Seattle via a trade with the Houston Texans before the 2019 season. He had 11 starts in 13 games played for the Seahawks last year, but his numbers weren’t overly impressive. By the end of the season, Clowney had 31 total tackles, three sacks, seven tackles for loss, and one interception.

All of these numbers are the lowest of his career except for his rookie season. That year, he was limited to just four games due to injury.

Otto Greule / Getty Images

Last season, Clowney dealt with a sports hernia, which led to some missed games and his statistics being lower than in past years.

Jadaveon Clowney was seen as one of the key defensive players when free agency began and that remains true. His asking price has already lowered once, but no teams bit. The possibility remains that it could happen again if no other teams jump into the mix for him.