Larsa Pippen Flaunts Curvaceous Body In A Little Black Dress

Larsa Pippen flaunted her incredible figure on Instagram earlier today, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight. The Friday afternoon upload captured the model posing in a little black dress that showed off her killer stems.

Larsa appeared in the center of a shot and gave a sultry stare into the camera. She did not include a geotag to reveal her exact location, but the shot was snapped in Larsa’s bedroom, which has become a popular space for her photoshoots. A few details of the area could be spotted, including a rustic wood furniture piece and a TV mounted over it. A small candle also rested on top of her dresser. She made sure to credit PrettyLittleThing for her sexy outfit, which did her bombshell body justice.

The little black dress clung to every inch of her hourglass figure. The piece featured a basic neckline and capped sleeves, which flaunted her trim arms. The article cinched tightly around her middle to showcase her tiny midsection and slender waist. The tight piece also showed off Larsa’s lower half, including her curvaceous hips. The dress was daringly short and hit on her upper thigh while exposing her fit legs in their entirety.

Larsa added a few chic accessories to her look, including a pair of clear heels that added a few inches to her tiny frame. She also wore a beautiful purple beaded purse that added a little bit of bling to the otherwise basic look. She styled her dark brown and caramel-tipped tresses with a sleek middle part, adding a few loose waves while her hair tumbled down both sides of her shoulders.

The look would not be complete without a striking application of makeup that set perfectly on her tanned complexion. Pippen contoured her face near her cheekbones and forehead and added blush and highlighter to her cheeks. The model included a matte lipstick to her pout but ditched the jewelry — ensuring that all eyes were on her figure.

Fans have loved the post so far, and it’s already amassed over 15,000 likes and 233 comments in an hour.

“You look beautiful, and you are body goals mama,” one Instagrammer complimented.

“Perfect, that is just Stunning,” a second fan gushed alongside a series of red heart and flame emoji.

“No matter the age with these kind they are well kept still tight and beautiful,” one more added with a few flame emoji in the comment.