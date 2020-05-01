The Rock Sings ‘You’re Welcome’ For ‘3,978th Time,’ Daughter Still Says He’s Not Maui In Video

It goes without saying that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has made quite the name for himself since his transition from the squared circle of the WWE to the sets and red carpets of Hollywood. However, the high water mark for his acting career so far may just be his voiceover role as the demigod Maui in the Disney/Pixar animated feature Moana. But if you think that Disney cred is scoring any extra points with his two-year-old daughter, Tiana, think again.

The Rock has been posting videos of himself singing Maui’s big song — “You’re Welcome” — to his daughter on Instagram. Following his performance in the most recent video, he asked Tiana once again if her dad is Maui, to which she promptly replied “no.” In the caption, Johnson says that it’s the “3,978th time” he’s sung “You’re Welcome” to her.

He goes on to say that she’ll likely have an equally difficult time believing her dad is The Rock when he tells her about that “rumor.”

“Just us enjoying Maui sing “You’re Welcome” from ‘Moana’ for the 3,978th time. And baby Tia shutting down the rumor that Maui is actually her daddy.

Wait ’til I tell her about the rumor her daddy is also The Rock. No way she’ll believe that one. This kinda stuff makes my day.”

Fans have loved seeing Johnson serenade his daughter via Instagram and the latest video is no different. As of this writing, his post on Friday has amassed well over 500,000 likes and is approaching 2 million total views.

“Love this so much. Enjoy it every time. Never gets old. Please keep sharing this,” said one commenter.

Another commenter let Johnson know that his video served as a nice pick-me-up during trying times, saying “Times like these are priceless. Thank you so much for sharing this very intimate family moment with us. It definitely gave me the Friday pick me up I needed….been a tough week here.”

Although Tiana may not believe her dad is Maui, there’s no doubting that The Rock’s performance and Moana‘s songs, which were written by by Opetaia Foa’i, Mark Mancina and Lin-Manuel Miranda, helped propel the film to rarefied air, even for Disney films. Per Box Office Mojo, the film grossed more than $640 million worldwide following its 2016 release.

While Johnson is currently busy trying to prove to his daughter that he is, in fact, Maui, he recently expressed a willingness to return to the wrestling ring once again and take on one of WWE’s top stars — his cousin, Roman Reigns — as reported by Inquisitr.