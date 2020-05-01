Sommer Ray Flaunts Her Backside In Lace-Trimmed Lingerie & Poses In Front Of A Mirror

Sommer wore her lingerie outside.

Sommer Ray brought the heat to her Instagram page by posing outside in an eye-catching lingerie set. On Friday, the fitness model helped her 24.9 million followers start their weekend on a high note with a steamy new video. It showed Sommer taking part in the mirror challenge that has become massively popular on TikTok.

Content creators have started moving mirrors outside to elevate their selfies with natural light and a change of scenery. However, Sommer’s take on the viral trend was a bit different. She did move a large mirror outside, but she didn’t take a selfie in front of it. Instead, she went hands-free by setting her camera up some distance away from the mirror to film a video.

The setup allowed Sommer to simultaneously show off the front and back of the lingerie set she was wearing. Her bra and underwear were both cream-colored with a floral print. Her bra’s adjustable straps were a vibrant shade of pink. The color matched the hue that was most prevalent in the pattern. Her top also featured molded demi cups that gave her perky cleavage a slight boost.

Sommer’s matching bottoms were trimmed with delicate pink lace. The skintight underwear had a thong back that left little of the fit model’s firm but curvy backside to the imagination. The garment’s waist was high in the back, but it scooped down low in the front to expose a large swath of Sommer’s impressively chiseled midsection.

The model was shown glancing over her shoulder at the camera as she slowly strutted toward a full-length mirror surrounded by greenery. The mirror had a thick frame constructed out of multicolored tiles, and it was sitting on top of a low platform. As she walked, Sommer’s long, thick curls swayed behind her.

When she reached the mirror, the model grabbed the top of its frame and spread her legs apart. She also stuck the tip of her free thumb between her full lips and looked back at the camera. Sommer then turned the opposite direction and tugged on the sides of her underwear before grabbing the frame of the mirror again.

The soundtrack that Sommer chose for her seductive video was the Tones and I tune “Bad Child.” Over the span of an hour, her followers liked her post over 520,000 times.

“Wow talk about a perfect human,” read one response to her video.

“Could watch all day,” another fan wrote.

“Sommer is in the jungle with a mirror…what a legend,” a third admirer remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sommer utilized a door for another recent photo shoot. In those stunning snapshots, she was rocking blue lingerie.