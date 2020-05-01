Joe Biden Jokes With Megan Rapinoe About Having The Soccer Star As His Running Mate

'You would have to take a pay cut to become Vice President,' he told her.

Former Vice President and likely 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden joked during an interview with U.S. Women’s Soccer star Megan Rapinoe that he’d love to have her as a running mate, but that she’d have to take a pay cut if she took the job of VP.

As Insider reports, Rapinoe interviewed Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, during a Thursday Instagram Live interview. During the session, Rapinoe touched on the recent reports that Biden is considering naming a woman to run as his running mate. And being a woman who is not afraid to get political, she suggested that her name should be added to the mix.

“If you need a vice president, I’m just saying I’m available for an interview. We can talk logistics and the details. Put it on your list. No pressure,” Rapinoe said, noting that she could still play soccer while serving as VP.

The Bidens laughed, while Joe noted that Megan would have to take a pay cut to be Vice President. Rapinoe, whose battle with the United States Soccer Federation for equal pay for male and female soccer fans has been well-publicized, said that she’s “not into that,” possibly in a reference to her advocacy for equal pay.

Jill Biden, for her part, said that Rapinoe’s suggestion that she be named as Joe’s running mate is resonating with young women across the country.

“Every young girl in this country is saying ‘Yes, choose her. Choose Megan!'” she said.

In fact, Rapinoe would likely not take a pay cut if she were nominated as Biden’s running mate and Biden subsequently got elected, making her Vice President. According to Goal.com, between her base salary and her endorsements, Rapinoe likely earns about $168,000 (how much she makes, exactly, is not publicly known). By comparison, the Vice President’s salary is $235,100.

Megan is, however, just barely old enough to be vice president. Sort of.

The Constitution does not set a specific age requirement for the vice president. However, considering that the document does require that the POTUS be at least 35 years old, it would stand to reason that the Vice President would be at least that age. Megan was born July 5, 1985, which means that she’ll be 35 by the time the November election is held.

Rapinoe has already publicly endorsed Biden for president, which is not much of a surprise, considering that she’s an outspoken liberal. During the 2019 Women’s World Cup, Rapinoe made waves for publicly stating that she would not go to the “f*cking White House” if the team won, as reported by The Inquisitr. That set off a war of words between Trump and Rapinoe, who invited the entire team, “win or lose.” Her team did in fact win the World Cup, and Trump did invite them, but the team declined, according to Sports Illustrated.