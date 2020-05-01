Kylie Jenner Admits She’s Scared After Someone ‘Close To Home’ Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Kylie Jenner recently revealed how she’s been personally affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The novel illness has caused many people across the US to stay at home until it’s deemed safe to go outside. In lieu of the national stay-at-home order, which was initially placed in March, Jenner and her family have been self-quarantining in their homes. Their social distancing journey was documented for the second half of the current Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season. In the trailer for the Fall premiere, several members of the family, including Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian, expressed how the quarantine has shifted their normal routines.

Jenner shared during the teaser that she’s been overwhelmed by the constant COVID-19 updates she sees. She also shared someone she knows personally was infected with the virus. While talking to the camera with her hair in a high bun and a zip-up sweater, Jenner was visibly upset after learning someone she cares about has the illness.

“It’s just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive,” Jenner said.

Although she said the person who caught coronavirus is a loved one, Jenner didn’t reveal who the person is. Instead, the scene faded to black and showed more highlights from the season. Upon learning of the severity of the virus, Jenner urged her 172 million followers to stay home and practice social distancing. According to Us Weekly, Jenner has been at her Calabasas home with her daughter, Stormi Webster. She is passing the time away by posting photos on social media and engaging in TikTok videos with her bestie, Stassie Karanikolaou. The two have been using the app to recreate several of Keeping Up‘s most iconic scenes.

Unsurprisingly, Jenner’s social media engagement has caused rumors about her personal life. In a recent TikTok video, her ex and father of her child, Travis Scott, was seen in the background. Jenner and Scott have also reportedly been spending time at her home during the quarantine. They recently spent Easter together in Palm Springs, along with Stormi and Kris Jenner. However, the pair reportedly aren’t back together. Nonetheless, Jenner made sure to shout out her baby daddy for his birthday on Thursday, April 30.

“DADA happy birthday to the daddy of the year!” Jenner said after posting several photos of Scott on Instagram. “I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. but whatever. we went half on greatness! The most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby is the best gift. Ok, I’m crying. Love you forever! @travisscott.”