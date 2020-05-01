Bella Hadid Shows Off Some Serious Cleavage As Sexy Farm Girl Next Door

Bella Hadid took to her Instagram account on Friday to showcase a brand new look for the model. In a series of four different photos, she showed off a gold-colored top that, in turn, showed off a very voluptuous bosom. Her more than 30 million fans also got a look at her with her hair pulled back and into a messy ponytail. All of this was set in front of the backdrop of a room in her house she apparently felt had a bit of a country vibe.

Along with the photos, Hadid included a caption where she called herself the “farm girl” next door and said she had a little time to show off her look.

The first of the four photos was more of a closeup on the model’s beautiful face, which was decorated with a bit of bronzer to better match the color of her shirt. With her hair pulled back, but a few strands allowed to hang in front of her eyes, she positioned herself leaning on what looked like a bench of a shelf as she looked away from the camera. The look allowed her fans to gaze into her bright big green eyes.

The second picture had Hadid leaning away from the camera and holding the golden top closed at the top with her fingers. The middle of the shirt was allowed to spread open, showing off a necklace with some kind of green charm at the end, hanging just above her ample bosom, which was allowed to be partially revealed.

Buttoned at the middle and then left open below as well, Hadid’s fans are also teased with a glance at her toned tummy. Perhaps teasing her followers, even more, the third picture of the set showed the model once again leaning forward and giving another close up of her face. This time she’s glancing down and towards the camera, as though she was lost in thought.

The fourth picture in the series showed Hadid once again backing away from the camera. This time she’s allowed the top of the shirt to hang open, giving a better look at the necklace and the curve of her cleavage. This show also allowed a better look at the pants the completed her outfit. These appeared to be a multi-colored tie-dye selection.

Hadid‘s followers were smitten with the look, with many sending a swath of heart emoji.

“You made farming great again,” One user commented.

“So pretty,” another simply posted.

“I love you OMG,” another gushed.