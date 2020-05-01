Madison Woolley Sizzles In A Gingham Bikini: ‘Missing Beach Days’

Madison Woolley took to her Instagram page today to upload a new photo that wowed her 522,000 followers. In the brand-new post, the 22-year-old rocked a gingham bikini set that showed off her killer physique while she enjoyed a sunny day at the beach.

In the snap, Madison was photographed at the famous Bondi Beach in Australia. She posed front and center, spreading her legs on the white towel and leaning forward. She placed her hands on top of her knees as she looked to the side, smiling brightly. Her flawlessly, tanned skin glowed under the blaring sunshine. A white Celine tote laid beside her with a pair of sunglasses clinging to it. Fine white sand, some beachgoers, and the stunning view of the ocean coming up to shore comprised her picturesque background.

The Australian model sported a black-and-white two-piece swimsuit from an unknown brand. The bikini top featured triangle cups and a plunging neckline that displayed a generous amount of her décolletage. The narrow straps were black, hanging onto her shoulders, highlighting her lean arms.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms that boasted a high-cut design, helping accentuate her toned legs. While the little piece of fabric covered her modesty, it looked like it could slip off if she moved too much. Fans also couldn’t help but notice her flat stomach, while some pointed out her “hourglass shape” in the comments.

Despite being at the beach, Madison wore a full face of makeup. The application consisted of a foundation, sculpted eyebrows, thick mascara, bronzer, and warm-toned blush. She completed her glam look with a nude lipstick. Her eyes were squinted in the photo that it made it hard to tell whether she applied some eyeshadow. As for her accessories, she wore a watch, a bangle, and several rings. She kept her long, blond hair down, parted in the middle and styled straight.

In the caption, she told her fans that she missed her pre-quarantine life, where she could visit the beach and have fun.

The new update received more than 13,300 likes and over 120 comments in less than a day of being posted on the popular social media platform. Many of Madison’s online admirers flocked to the comments section to write praises and gushing messages, with many raving about her incredible figure. Others didn’t have a lot to say and just dropped a string of emoji.

“What a gorgeous body!” wrote one of her fans, adding two flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Good to see you back in bikinis. You look so beautiful,” added another follower.