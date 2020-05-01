Veronica Bielik Sizzles In Low-Cut Top & Mini Skirt While Wearing Minnie Mouse Ears

The Polish model flaunted her incredible curves in her revealing ensemble.

On Friday, May 1, Polish model Veronica Bielik uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 2.8 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos appeared to have been taken in Veronica’s kitchen. For the casual photoshoot, she opted to go braless in a plunging, long-sleeved sheer white t-shirt, leaving little to the imagination. She tucked the revealing top into a red suede mini skirt. The ensemble accentuated her incredible cleavage, slender waist, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. The 26-year-old finished off the look with a red leather belt and a Minnie Mouse ear headband.

The blond beauty styled her long, honey-colored hair in loose waves and opted to wear a full face of makeup. The striking application featured sculpted eyebrows, winged eyeliner, and voluminous lashes. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the first image, Veronica stood behind a kitchen island with a glass of red wine on top of it. The Instagram star placed one of her hands on the side of her head, as she tugged on her skirt. She tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile. She altered her position for the following photo by posing with her arms to her side.

In the caption, the social media sensation quoted Walt Disney and asked fans which of the two photos did they prefer. She also gave her followers well-wishes for the upcoming weekend.

Many of Veronica’s admirers flocked to the comments section to share their opinions regarding the photo set.

“1!!! [You’re] [p]retty and have a [b]eautiful smile,” wrote one fan.

“Definitely 1. Your smile is beautiful and shouldn’t be hidden,” remarked another Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, noted that they had difficulty choosing a favorite image between the two photos.

“Wow you are looking so beautiful in this amazing combination of white and red. And your smile, literally the prettiest smile in the world I love [b]oth. Happy Friday!! @veronicabielik,” said a follower.

“Both. No need to choose. And this is the first time I’ve said ‘both’ in any pic [sic] on [Instagram]!,” added a different devotee.

Veronica graciously responded to the comments. Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 55,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on Instagram. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a crop top and a pair of low-rise jeans. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.