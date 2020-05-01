Daisy Keech Looks Radiant In A Low-Cut Green Tank Top & Jeans

Daisy Keech spiced up her Instagram page on Friday afternoon with a triple-photo update. She rocked a low-cut pastel green tank top and high-waisted jeans that excited her 4 million followers.

She bunched up her tank top in all three pics to showcase her toned abs. The lacy hemline flattered her abundant cleavage and exposed her ample bosom. On her lower half, Daisy rocked a pair of form-fitting blue jeans that hugged her shapely legs. She accessorized with a dainty gold chain necklace characterized by a simple pendant and gold hoop earrings.

She pulled her gently tousled blond hair into a messy bun, leaving a few tendrils loose to frame her face. To finish her look, Daisy applied a light amount of makeup. She lined her blue eyes with dark eyeliner, ending in a winged shape to create a dramatic look. She used pink lipstick to tint her lips and dusted blush along her slim cheekbones. The stunner also groomed her eyebrows.

In the first pic, Daisy sat on a curb in front of a field of bright green flora. Relaxing in a casual pose, she let one hand rest on her knee while the other fell along her inner thigh. The second snap was similar to the first, except the photographer took the picture from farther away and photographed Daisy’s face in profile rather than head-on.

For the final photo, Daisy turned sideways on the curb and pulled her legs together in front of her. She sat in a butterfly pose and leaned forward, stretching her hands toward her feet. Staring boldly into the camera, she looked ethereal and dreamy.

Daisy’s dog, a blond German shepherd, named Harley Keech — who has her own Instagram account — joined her for the photoshoot, appearing for the first two pics in her post.

The model credited PIERSONX as her photographer. In her caption, she joked that she wanted to start a clubhouse for dogs and tagged the official Clubhouse BH Instagram account.

More than 82,800 of Daisy’s fans liked her latest share, and over 600 people took to her comments section to praise her incredible figure. Dozens of users replied to the idea posed by her caption.

“Great idea! My german shepherd Nala would love something like that,” chimed in one fan.

