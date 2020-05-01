Kayla Moody Goes Braless Under Sheer Blue Top While Flashing Her Backside To The Camera

Kayla Moody’s most recent Instagram upload left almost nothing to the imagination. The smoking-hot Friday afternoon share captured the model in a sheer blue top and white panties.

Moody delighted her 703,000 fans with the scantily-clad photo that showcased her gorgeous figure. She geotagged the post in Costa Rica and expressed her desire to be there with her friends. She appeared to be posing in front of a wood door with a large glass panel. The model posed on a beautiful coral cushion that made her glowing skin pop. She made sure to tag her photographer, Tyson Gardner, in the caption.

Her top consisted of nothing more than sheer blue fabric that exposed her chest underneath. The piece also boasted a checkered like pattern that added another dimension to the sizzling outfit. To up the ante even further, Moody hiked up her top to the middle of her chest and revealed plenty of underboob for her captivated audience. Its capped sleeves allowed for the model to showcase her long and lean arms.

Her bottoms were even sexier and were barely able to be seen. She placed one leg on the top of the chair, and the other was bent underneath her. Moody covered the side with one of her hands while drawing attention to her tiny midsection and taut abs. Only a small piece of white fabric kept her modesty hidden, but her killer legs were seen in their entirety.

She wore her long, platinum blond locks with a deep side part while her tresses swept over her forehead. Moody included a few loose waves throughout her mane that added volume to her style. She rocked an expert application of glam, which included bold brows and purple glitter eye shadow. Moody wore a few strokes of mascara on her thick lashes and expresso eyeliner. She added a few elements of shimmer with highlighter on her cheekbones and near her eyes.

It wasn’t long before fans flooded the NSFW shot with praise in the form of likes and comments. The image earned over 6,000 double-taps and 180-plus compliments in just over an hour. The majority of fans raved over Moody’s skimpy choice of attire.

“Wow, you look beautiful,” one fan commented with a few emoji.

“Beautiful and nice lady. So beautiful and gorgeous. You are wonderful like flowers,” a second social media user wrote.

“Omg you hot sexy goddess,” a third social media user chimed in with a single flame emoji in the caption.