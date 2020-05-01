‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Stuns In Nude Lingerie: ‘Good Morning’

Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward gave her Instagram followers a stunning vision to wake up to with a picture of herself modeling a sexy set of nude lingerie.

In a series of two images, the adult film star stood in a bathroom in front of a light-colored tiled bathtub and shower that many of her regulars may recognize since she takes several of her selfies there. She wore a nude pushup bustier with cream-colored lace flowers. The foundation garment revealed a vast expanse of the model’s cleavage. She paired the top with matching hip-hugger panties that rode lose on her hips, revealing her flat stomach and nipped-in waist. She wore her red hair down with an off-center part, and it hung over both shoulders. In the first picture, Maitland touched it at her shoulder, and in the second one, she lifted some of it over her head, showing off a different angle of her body.

The actress wore contoured eyeshadow of pink and brown, and dark eyeliner and mascara completed the look, which showed off her clear blue eyes. Blush accented Maitland’s high cheekbones, and a pink lip color filled in her full lips. In both photographs, the adult film star held up her mobile phone to take the selfies, and it showed off her red manicured fingernails, which matched the red protective case she used for her iPhone.

In her caption, Maitland bid her fans good morning, and they shared the love more than 35,000 times by hitting the “like” button. Additionally, almost 500 took the time to write something back to the actress, with many of them wishing her a good morning again and letting her know that she’d managed to brighten their days.

“My gosh. You just exude sexiness… the epitome,” declared one devotee of the star.

“Good morning, beautiful I have to say you are looking hella fine #sexy,” a second follower wrote, including a thumbs-up emoji and a smiley wearing sunglasses.

“Seriously, the most beautiful goddess I have ever been blessed to witness to exist with my eyes,” gushed a third Instagrammer.

“Her OnlyFans is crazy hot, by the way. It’s a great deal, and she pumps a lot of content into the dm,” a fourth fan told everyone.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Maitland celebrated on her Instagram account when her OnlyFans reached 200,000, and her followers appreciated the photo she shared of herself wearing a Vixen themed bra and panties set.