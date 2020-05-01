Corrie Yee Exposes Her Underboob In A Barely-There Red Tube Top & Skimpy Black Panties

Corrie Yee let it all hang out in her most recent Instagram post on Thursday. The model rocked a barely-there ensemble as she showed off her love for anime.

In the sexy snaps, Corrie looked stunning in a revealing red tube top that flashed her massive cleavage and underboob. Her toned arms and shoulders were also put in the spotlight.

She added a pair of skimpy black panties that fit snugly around her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist, flat tummy, and rock hard abs. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the photos. She accessorized the look with white knee-high socks with black stripes.

In the first photo, Corrie sat on a white rug with her legs apart as she held a takeout box in one hand and some chopsticks in the other. She closed her eyes and titled her head towards the ground. In the second pic, she sat in a similar position with her eyes open and her lips puckered as the camera captured the image from above the model.

Corrie wore her long, brown hair pulled up into a high ponytail on top of her head. The wavy strands fell down her back. She left her bangs loose to help frame her face.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the snap. The glam look consisted of thick, mascara-covered lashes, and black eyeliner. She added dramatic pink eye shadow and defined brows to draw even more attention to her face.

Her face was illuminated with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes, as well as the pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the look with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Gwen’s 929,000-plus followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 12,000 times since its upload. Fans also hit up the comments section with over 270 messages for her to read.

“Wow so hot and sexy,” one follower stated.

“U always look so pretty,” said another.

“Gorgeous Earth Angel!” a third social media user wrote.

“You’re gorgeous,” a fourth comment read.

Corrie has become known for delighted her fans with sexy pictures of herself rocking revealing outfits such as barely-there lingerie, racy bathing suits, and plunging tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie dropped the jaws of her followers earlier this week when she sizzled in a bright yellow lace lingerie number that left little to the imagination. To date, that snap has racked up more than 13,000 likes and over 280 comments.