Laura Amy Teases Fans, Tugs On Her Bikini Bottoms In Sultry Selfies

Australian bombshell Laura Amy tantalized her Instagram followers with a sexy bikini look on Friday, rocking a strapless two-piece that flaunted her buxom curves. The gorgeous fitness model showed off her insane body in a pair of mirror selfies that captured different views of her supple figure, both of which saw her flirtatiously tugging on her bikini bottoms.

The 28-year-old wore a turquoise bikini from Oh Polly, which was comprised of a cheeky knotted top and skimpy thong bottoms. The outfit did little to cover up her voluptuous assets, leaving plenty of cleavage and underboob on display. The sizzling brunette appeared to be almost spilling out of the bottom of her top, which tied in the middle of the chest, leaving two strips of fabric to drape down her midriff. Likewise, the high-cut bikini bottoms had no trouble showing off her hips and bared her toned tummy thanks to the deep-cut, scooped waistline that fell far past her belly button.

Laura accessorized with gold jewelry that beautifully complemented the color of her swimwear. She wore her usual bangle bracelet and adorned her decolletage with a delicate pendant necklace. The Aussie beauty slipped on a pair of white socks, which were pulled high on her ankles, giving off both sultry and homey vibes. She wore her long, raven tresses down and parted in the center, letting her locks frame her face as they brushed over her shoulders.

The model switched things up in the makeup department, trading her usual skin-toned eyeshadow for a bold winged eyeliner. She kept the matte nude lipstick that has become a staple of her style, finishing off her glam look with sculpted eyebrows, blush, and highlighter.

“Your makeup is insane today,” one follower noticed the change of look, leaving a heart-eyes emoji for the stunning brunette.

Laura gave fans an eyeful of her killer curves in the double update, sharing a half-body shot that spotlighted her hourglass frame. The photo showed her posing on her knees on the floor of her living room and coquettishly tugging on the left side strap of her bottoms. The model put her fierce physique on full display in the second selfie, flaunting her endless pins as she cocked a hip to the side and put one leg in front of the other. This time around she held her arm across her midsection, gently pulling on the right side of her bikini.

The photos offered a peek at the stylish interior, which fans have had a chance to admire in previous posts. The main element of novelty was a cotton branch resting on a shelf by the mirror, which added a whimsical touch to the chic decor.

The steamy pics were an instant hit with her fan, racking up upwards of 18,500 likes and 323 comments, including a few messages from fellow models.

“Beautiful,” wrote Russian bombshell Dasha Mart, adding a blowing-kiss emoji.

Aussie model Tahlia Skaines also chimed in, leaving three fire emoji.

“This colour [sic] on you,” read another comment, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“Legs for days,” gushed a fourth Instagrammer, ending their post with a fire emoji.