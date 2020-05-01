Bulgarian Fitness Model Yanita Yancheva Shows Off Enviable Body In Booty Shorts

Yanita Yancheva teased her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Friday, May 1, with her most recent update in which she showed off her fit physique in a skimpy, casual ensemble.

For the photo, the Bulgarian fitness model and trainer was in a bedroom as she leaned into the side of an unmade bed. She had her back to the camera, putting her backside front and center. Yancheva held an open book in both hands as she gazed into the page.

Yancheva wore a pair of baby pink booty shorts whose waistband was high on her figure. The bottoms were made of a very thin fabric that clung to her body, showcasing her toned derriere. Their hems sat right on her booty, baring quite a bit skin.

She paired her shorts with a white crop top. It boasted a simple cut with spaghetti straps. It expanded just past her sternum, leaving several inches around her midsection exposed. Her outfit looked like pajamas or comfy house clothes.

Yancheva wore her blond hair styled down in natural curls that tumbled onto her back and over her shoulders. She appeared to wear her signature cat eye, though her face was partially blocked by her hair.

Yancheva asked her fans to share their favorite way to relax after a long day.

Within the first two hours, the photo garnered more than 42,000 likes and over 230 comments, indicating it will continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours. Instagram users took to the comments section to respond to her caption and to praise her beauty.

“Smart and beautiful,” one user chimed in, including a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Meditate,” shared another fan, topping the reply with an OK hand sign emoji.

“Could be… Admire your beauty,” a third one added, trailing the words with a string of emoji depicting a letter sealed with a heart, a pink double heart, a 100-point mark, a fire, a red rose and a heart-eyes face.

“Slaying us as usual,” added another, following the comment with several heart-eyes emoji.

Yancheva recently flaunted her bikini bod on her Instagram. As The Inquisitr has previously written, the photo showed Yancheva standing in a bathroom in front of a tub. She wore a two-piece made of a nude taupe, mesh-like fabric. The bandeau top featured a nude layer underneath that matched her skin tone, making it look as though there was nothing under the net-like material. Her matching bottoms had a thick gold-colored waistband that she wore pulled high on her frame.