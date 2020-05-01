‘RHOA’ Star Marlo Hampton Says Kenya Moore Doesn’t Fight Fair In Her Arguments With The Cast

Marlo Hampton recently accused Kenya Moore of playing dirty on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

As fans of the Bravo series know, Moore has been involved in several disputes with cast members since joining RHOA in Season 5. She’s had physical altercations with Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes as a result of her harsh words against them. Hampton told Hollywood Life that while all of the housewives have had their fair number of shady remarks, Moore’s words hit harder. According to her, Moore frequently gets into fights with the ladies because she isn’t afraid to escalate the argument.

“Kenya does not [just] go below the belt, Kenya goes below the ground,” Hampton said. “She literally has a cement thing that digs holes below the cement. Kenya is going to talk about your man, your mama — I won’t say your mama, but she’ll talk about anything.”

This season, Hampton witnessed how far Moore will go to upset her co-stars. Early in the season, Hampton invited the ladies to her wig launch event. At the time, she and Moore weren’t on good terms because of their past fights throughout the series. In an attempt to make amends with Moore, Hampton added her to the guest list. Instead of declining the offer, Moore brought a marching band to the launch and passed out her Kenya Moore haircare products. The act upset Hampton, who said she no longer has respect for Moore following the stunt. Not only was the event focused on her business, but Hampton’s nephews were in attendance as well. Hampton shared on the show she has been raising her nephews for the past year. She said she planned to ask Moore if she feels “remorseful” about the ordeal at the RHOA Season 12 reunion, which recently wrapped filming.

Although she’s experienced Moore’s wrath first-hand, Hampton said nothing compares to Moore’s rivalry with NeNe Leakes. The two women have both shared their distaste for one another throughout the season, which was made apparent during their trips to Toronto and Greece. Hampton said Moore knows what to say to annoy Leakes, which is why they’re constantly disagreeing with one another.

“Kenya can push NeNe,” she said. “She’s just one of those that knows how to just pick you and pick at that little wound until you’re just like, ‘Hey!'”

Hampton’s take on Moore comes ahead of RHOA’s first virtual reunion. Since taping of the special ended, several housewives have teased it in multiple interviews. Prior to filming, Moore shared she had information on Leakes, which she planned to expose at the meetup.