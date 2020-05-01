‘General Hospital’ Friday Flashback: It’s A Triple Carly Presence Along With A Glimpse Of Emily

The General Hospital episode airing on Friday, May 1 is another special encore show that fans will surely enjoy having the chance to watch again. This one will take fans back to an anniversary episode that originally aired in 2014 and some fan-favorites will pop up throughout the course of this hour.

About a month ago, ABC decided to start running encore episodes every Friday while production remains halted. Each throwback show incorporates a special introduction by a current cast member and according to an Instagram post by Soap Opera Digest, actress Leslie Charleson is on deck for this one.

Leslie, who plays Monica Quartermaine, will spend time thinking about all of the loved ones she has lost. ABC Soaps in Depth notes that this will include some time thinking about her son AJ.

Actress Natalia Livingston, who played the beloved character of Emily Quartermaine, appeared during this show. Emily was featured guiding AJ to connect with the rest of the deceased Quartermaine relatives in the afterlife.

This rerun originally aired on the 51st anniversary of General Hospital. It also included a fun tribute to the various women who have portrayed Carly Corinthos over the years.

While Laura Wright plays Carly now, and has for quite a few years, she wasn’t the first actress in the role. Sarah Joy Brown originated the role in 1986 and Tamara Braun stepped in beginning in 2001. Jennifer Bransford briefly portrayed Carly in 2005 and Laura started that same year and has been in the gig ever since.

Can you handle this????? Hell Yeah Haaa #Carlyskickass pic.twitter.com/IS7sdE0S4b — Laura Wright (@lldubs) March 30, 2014

For this anniversary episode in 2014, General Hospital brought both Tamara and Sarah back to play Carly alongside Laura. It was an unusual casting strategy, but one that was fun for fans to see. Tamara was later brought back again to play the role of Dr. Kim Nero, and she exited the role last year.

Friday’s encore show will also give viewers a peek at Scott Baldwin and Lucy Coe’s old romance and everybody will see Sonny Corinthos try to cope with the aftermath of killing AJ. Sonny will look back on his complicated relationship with Carly over the years, thus the setup for bringing Sarah and Tamara back for this one episode.

New episodes begin again on Monday, March 4. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that there will be a fair amount of Corinthos drama during these next few shows.

Michael will make a big decision and Carly will butt heads with Nina. Sonny is struggling to deal with both his father’s illness and the mob war with Cyrus and things are going to get increasingly complicated in the weeks ahead.