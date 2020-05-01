Apple Is Making A New Feature To Unlock Your Phone While Wearing A Face Mask

Apple is releasing beta iPhone software so that you can unlock your phone while wearing a face mask.

On Wednesday, the technology behemoth said that iPhone users will be able to unlock their phones without using FaceID. The update comes as a response to people having trouble unlocking their phones because of wearing masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, if you want to unlock your phone, you need to pull your mask down so that the FaceID feature can recognize your face to let grant access. The phones can also have a slow lag time when they realize they can’t see your face, reports NBC News.

In the brand new iOS beta 3 code, the passcode field is brought right to the main screen. If you are wearing a mask, you can just swipe up and enter the code — and skip the annoying lag from facial recognition. However, if you aren’t wearing a mask, you can still unlock the phone with FaceID.

Apple software developers posted video clips to Twitter on April 29 showing how the new software would work. The video shows that the iPhone would automatically be prompted to use the passcode if it notices that the user is wearing a mask, cites New York Post.

There's also apparently a new feature that lets you skip directly to passcode if you have a mask on — kif (@kifleswing) April 29, 2020

The beta also includes a new software that will make building apps easier to let people know if they have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

While the initiative came due to customer complaint, it is also a preventative measure. The update eliminates potential spread of the disease from users taking off their masks. As well, it will reduce contact with other people. iPhone tools such as Apple Pay will allow contactless payments, which would help with social distancing.

A recent Australian study found that the average smartphone has hundreds of different bacteria strains. Knowing that COVID-19 is very contagious, Apple hopes that this change will help prevent the spread of the virus.

“People have to understand that mobile phones are Trojan horses for microbial presence,” said Dr. Lotti Tajouri of Brisbane’s Bond University. The molecular expert added that even if you wash your hands hundreds of times, “if you then touch a contaminated phone, you are contaminating yourself all over again,” cites the New York Post article.

Since this version is still beta, it may be a while before an official version launches, says the NBC News article. Apple has not announced when it will be released.