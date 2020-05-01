Busty Leanna Bartlett Serves Up Hefty Cleavage & Puckered Lips For Racy Tennis Court Shot

Leanna Bartlett served up some hefty cleavage at the tennis court at the start of the weekend. The model updated her social media pages with her latest exploits and had her fans rather hot and bothered at the thought of kissing her puckered lips.

The Ukrainian-born model left very little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram share. In fact, she let it all hang out when she posed on a tennis court, much to the delight of her fans. Wearing nothing but a white leotard, Leanna stood at the tennis net proudly displaying her assets.

The alabaster leotard had a deeply scooped neckline with diamante along its edges. Its low-cut design allowed Leanna’s generous cleavage to protrude as she leaned over the net. Leanna’s bust threatened to burst free from its very tight confines as she’s a very buxom model. The stretchy fabric clung to her every curve and emphasized her top-heavy shape.

Leanna wore her hair in a deep-side path. She styled her blond mane in wavy curls that tumbled down her back and shoulders while her bangs framed her face. She also wore a full face of makeup. Leanna went heavy on the eye makeup and defined her brows, wore brown eyeshadow, and applied several coats of mascara to her long lashes. Leanna swept some blusher across her cheekbones and slicked on some rose lipstick to complete the look.

Leanna posed by firmly gripping the tennis court net with both hands. She leaned forward, giving her fans a rather busty presentation, and puckered her lips for a kiss. In the background, the empty tennis court hinted that Leanna could indulge in a game or two, while the trees provided some shade.

More than 3.3 million people follow Leanna on Instagram alone. She always delivers on sexy photos by cladding her voluptuous figure with as little as possible. Her tried-and-tested recipe of risque pics has helped her to rack up a loyal fan base who indulges her by clicking “like” on her offerings.

This particular image has already accumulated more than 28,000 likes in a very short amount of time. Her fans love the snap and some even sang her praises in the comments section.

“Kisses baby girl, you always look so pretty,” one fan raved.

Another Instagram user waxed lyrical about Leanna’s mouth.

“Beautiful and gorgeous lady Leanna. Lovely soft lips to kiss your worries away there Princess.”

A third follower found that he was a little tongue-tied by Leanna’s beauty.

“This is good, like really good,” he complimented her.