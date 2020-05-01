Brazilian Fitness Model Bruna Rangel Lima Sizzles In Red-Hot Bikini

Bruna Rangel Lima sent temperatures soaring on Thursday, April 30, with her most recent Instagram post. The Brazilian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a series of sweltering snapshots of herself rocking a tiny bikini that bared her killer curves, much to the delight of thousands of her 3.9 million followers.

The three-photo slideshow captured Lima striking different poses in a bathroom. In the first, she had her back to the camera, which put her toned booty front and center. She propped one leg forward, helping to showcase her backside. The second shot saw her in a three-quarter stance as she arched her back and popped her lower body. The third was similar to the first one.

Lima sported a two-piece bathing suit in a bright red color that made her tan skin stand out. Her top boasted a straight neckline that sat low on her chest, putting her cleavage on display. It included a cut-out in the middle that teased a bit of her underbooobs. The garment had thin, adjustable straps that looped at the front.

Lima teamed her top with matching bottoms that boasted medium straps, which she wore high on her sides. This style of swimwear accentuated her hourglass figure by increasing the contrast between her slim waist and wide hips.

Lima revealed in the caption that the post was an ad for Manscaped, a brand that specializes in men’s below-the-waist grooming and hygiene.

Since going live, the photo has attracted more than 111,000 likes and over 1,400 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to rave about her good looks and to express their admiration for Lima.

“Gorgeous and amazing woman!” one user wrote, pairing the message with a heart-eyes emoji, a star-struck face, an OK hand sign and a couple of fire.

“It’s a lot sis,” replied another fan, including a drooling emoji at the end of the comment.

“Whole meal,” a third one chimed in, topping the reply with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Baby Angel,” added another, trailing the words with an angel face, a pleading face and a heart-eyes emoji.

Lima recently shared another swimsuit photo to her Instagram feed. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she sported a strappy one-piece that featured thin blue-and-white stripes with large gold feathers. The suit also boasted a plunging neckline that dipped past her bellybutton. A series of thin strings helped to keep the neckline in place. On the sides, it had multiples straps that were placed high on her body. The piece was from Brukinis, her brand of swimwear.