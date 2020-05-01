Natalie Roush Shows Off Toned Abs In Tiny Black Bikini & Jeans On Instagram

Natalie Roush showed off her killer body in a new post on Instagram on Friday. In a series of photos on her feed, the model posed under the sun in jeans and a skimpy black bikini that left very little to the imagination. Her fans went wild for the sexy look.

The photos showed Natalie standing against a white brick wall in Florida, as the post’s geotag indicated. Natural light shone down on the stunner and washed over her toned body, highlighting her radiant skin. She looked ready to soak up every bit of sun in her swimwear-streetwear combination.

Natalie’s look included a rectangular, tight-fitting top with thick straps on her shoulders. The top’s low neckline allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. In addition, the bikini barely fit over her chest, so some major underboob was on show.

Natalie’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini bottom remained low on the model’s waist to further show off her abs, while the sides came up above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs were covered in a pair of light-wash jeans, which she left unzipped and folded over slightly to show off her bikini.

Natalie completed the outfit with a pair of colorful sneakers and a large lock and key necklace. She also sported a full face of makeup, including contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, nude eyeshadow, and a pink color on her full lips. She wore her long, brown hair styled up in a high ponytail.

In the first photo, Natalie bent one leg and rested her foot against the wall. She leaned to one side in a way that accentuated her figure and stared at the camera with a straight face. The second photo showed her arms stretched above her head, which caused her top to slide up more. In the final shot, Natalie arched her back and made a big pouting face.

The post garnered more than 38,000 likes and just over 400 comments in under a day as fans showered Natalie with praise in the comments section.

“You look amazing in those jeans,” one fan said.

“My day got much better when you posted this,” another user added in response to her caption.

“Beautiful as always,” a third user wrote.

Natalie’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In a post earlier this week, she stepped outside once more in a black bikini and nothing else, which her followers loved.