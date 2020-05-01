National Archives Refutes Joe Biden’s Claim That It Would Have Tara Reade’s Alleged Sexual Assault Complaint

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden issued a statement Friday morning denying Tara Reade‘s allegations of sexual assault and harassment. In the statement, Biden pushed back against Reade’s suggestion that her 1993 sexual harassment complaint is in Senate documents at the University of Delaware and claimed that any record would be in the National Archives.

According to Business Insider’s Nicole Einbinder, a National Archives spokesperson told her they do not have records from Biden’s Delaware Senate office. These documents, the spokesperson said, are from the Senate Fair Employment Practices offices.

Joe Biden said that Tara Reade's complaint could only be at the National Archives, at what was then called the Office of Fair Employment Practices. But, a National Archives spokesperson told me that they do not hold records from that office. — Nicole Einbinder (@NicoleEinbinder) May 1, 2020

Einbinder also reported that a Senate Historical Office staffer told her that records from the Senate Fair Employment Practices offices are protected by Senate-created rules, which prevents them from being released until 50 years from the date of the complaint. Under these rules, documents from Reade’s 1993 employment will remain sealed until at least 2043. The only condition is if the Senate voluntarily releases the information.

According to Vice, Biden was pressed about the University of Delaware records during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, which came after his statement.

“There’s a lot of speeches I’ve made, positions I’ve taken, interviews that I did overseas, all of those things related to my job,” Biden said of the documents.

“And the idea that [his Senate papers] would all be made public in fact while I was running for public office, they could be really taken out of context.”

The University of Delaware claims that it’s in the process of curating Biden’s papers. The process will reportedly finish in 2021, but the documents won’t be released until two years following Biden’s retirement from public life.

As reported by The Daily Caller, Biden appeared speechless when Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski pressed him about searching for Reade’s name in the University of Delaware records.

“Nothing classified with the president or anybody else,” Brzezinski said. “I’m just asking why not do a search for Tara Reade’s name in the University of Delaware records.”

After a brief pause, Biden turned the questioning onto Brzezinski, who continued to press the former vice president.

“Look, Mika, she said she filed a report,” Biden said, noting that Reade has her employment records.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Biden’s campaign has come under fire for pushing false talking points to defend himself from Reade’s allegation. In particular, the campaign claims that The New York Times’ report found that the incident did not happen. In reality, the report concluded that no former Biden staffers could corroborate Reade’s allegation, and no additional sexual assault allegation was mentioned during the investigation.