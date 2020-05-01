Adrienne Bailon Celebrates The Beginning Of May In A Black Bikini

The talk show host celebrates losing 20 pounds and "changing her lifestyle."

Adrienne Bailon Houghton took to Instagram to share two boomerangs of her in a black bikini, celebrating a new month and new beginnings.

Houghton posed in the edited video as “It’s Gonna Be Me” by *NSYNC played behind it. The hit song has had a resurgence on social media in recent years when fans pointed out that singer Justin Timberlake sounded like he could have said “it’s gonna be May” instead of the song’s title.

Houghton is sporting a relatively natural makeup look with filled-in eyebrows, light brown colored eyeshadow and light pink lipstick. Her hair appears to be wet and in its natural curly state. The beauty was rocking a tight bandeau bikini top with a tie in the middle, holding up her breasts. The matching bottoms fit perfectly atop her curvy hips. She is also wearing two gold rings on her left hand, gold bangles on her left arm and a gold watch on the other.

The video features two boomerangs of The Real co-host in two different poses. The first clip sees Adrienne slightly tilting her head while holding a strand of her tresses. Her curls on the other side swing over to her arm. The second clip shows her running her hair through her hair, leaning in towards the mirror.

In the caption, Adrienne goes into detail about the flicks, explaining how she has not worn a bathing suit since losing weight. She began the caption by writing “May 1st 2020” with a black hair emoji following.

“Staying healthy is at the top of my mind!” the “The Gift” singer said. “This is my first post in a bathing suit since losing 20lbs. Now… I’ve lost weight before but always gained it back… because I was dieting & not changing my lifestyle!”

The former 3LW singer went on to detail her journey of losing weight, telling Instagram that it has been a year since she “had enough.” She said she was tired of complaining about the things she didn’t like about herself and finally took the action to change.

“Well, I made major changes like choosing to eat plant-based, changing my whole relationship with food & working out!” Adrienne wrote. “I’m constantly reminding myself that the greatest form of self-love – is self-discipline!”

She went on to tell her followers to develop healthy habits this month, with plenty of ideas including drinking more water and praying.

It is evident that her fans were excited to see Adrienne’s bikini body too. In just an hour after post, the former Cheetah Girl got over 110,000 likes and more than 1,900 comments.

“YES ADE!!! U look strong and glowy!” wrote Jeannie Mai, fellow The Real co-host.

“This pic just took my edges and boosted my credit score,” commented a fan.

“You are my motivation keep it up girl,” wrote another fan with a kissy face emoji following.

“Siempre Bella! yes on that plant based life mamita” wrote a third user.

Houghton seemed to be longing to wear a bikini and jump in a pool, again. As The Inquisitr reported, she posted throwback vacation pool photos with her feature husband, gospel musician Israel Houghton.