Tyler Cameron Shares His Thoughts On Idea Of Joining Next ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Cast

Former The Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron was asked this week if he had any interest in doing Bachelor in Paradise next season, given the fact that he insists he is single right now. Unfortunately, it seems that the answer to that question is a no for now, according to what he said while chatting with the crew from the Barstool podcast Chicks in the Office.

“I’m gonna be honest. I feel like it would just be like all downhill,” Tyler said on the podcast when asked about the idea of doing BIP.

Granted, the network is still trying to figure out what to even do about the next season of the show. Normally, filming would take place in Mexico in June. However, with the current issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the typical way of doing the show may not work this time. Despite that, ABC is still trying to formulate a plan that will allow some sort of season to still be produced.

As Hollywood Life notes, Tyler joined the Barstool podcast with his buddy Dylan Barbour, who was on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette with him last year. Doing BIP worked quite well last summer for Dylan, as he ended up engaged to Hannah Godwin.

Considering the success that Dylan had in finding love last summer, fans might think that he would be trying to talk Tyler into joining the next cast. However, it looks as if he agrees with Tyler’s thinking that it’d be a bad idea.

“You’d absolutely just get ruined. Oh, my God… You had such a great rise that they’d be like, ‘Alright we need to have him fall. What else are we supposed to have him do? Just keep rising?'” Dylan theorized.

As The Bachelorette fans know, Tyler was the runner-up last year when Hannah chose Jed Wyatt over him. That engagement imploded just a few months later and fans have been rooting for Hannah and Tyler to reunite ever since then.

In March, Hannah joined Tyler and his “Quarantine Crew” in Florida for a few weeks. In the numerous social media posts they shared, it certainly looked like things might turn romantic between them again. For now, however, Tyler insists that they’re “starting off” as friends now. Some think that it sounds as if there might be the potential to be more again at some point though.

ABC would probably love to add Tyler to the next Bachelor in Paradise cast if he were open to it. Unfortunately, it sounds as if he is pretty set on moving on and avoiding looking for love on reality television again, at least for now.