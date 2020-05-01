Hannah Jeter Flaunts Killer Figure In Minuscule Gold Bikini For Throwback Photo

Hannah Jeter was the subject of a photograph shared by Maxim on its Instagram account of Thursday, April 30, that featured her in a minuscule bikini that put her incredible body front and center.

Jeter — who has appeared in five editions of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue between 2013 and 2017, including the cover of the 2015 edition — was in a three-quarter pose with her right profile to the onlooker. She stood outdoors amid tropical vegetation with her arms folded across her stomach. Jeter turned her face to the right as she shot an inquisitive gaze at the camera.

Jeter sported an incredibly small two-piece bathing suit in a gold color that complimented her sun-kissed complexion. The bikini top featured two minuscule triangles that did little to contain her chest, showcasing quite a lot of her side- and underboobs. It also included spaghetti straps that tied behind the neck and the back.

She teamed the top of a pair of matching bottoms boasting similarly thin straps, which tied on the sides. Jeter wore the strings high on her sides, baring her hips and highlighting her pert booty.

Jeter wore her dark blond hair pulled up in a messy bun at the top of her head, giving her the perfect beach look. Her makeup included dark eyeliner and shadow around her eyes, and bronzer on her cheeks.

Jeter’s shoot was taken by famous fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon in the U.S. Virgin Island, which is where Jeter was born.

The photo attracted more than 10,200 likes and upwards of 55 comments since being posted yesterday. Instagram users took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the picture while showering Jeter with compliments.

“Oh, stunning woman,” one user wrote, following the words with an index finger pointing up, an OK hand gesture and a top with upwards arrow emoji.

“Whoa, stunningly beautiful,” replied another user, including a string of heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Fit body, attractive, lovely… love you,” a third fan chimed in, trailing the message with hand emoji, a couple of sparkly pink hearts and faces blowing a heart kiss.

“Gorgeous Goddess,” added another, topping the reply with an angel face emoji.

This isn’t the first time Maxim shares a photo from Jeter’s cover shoot. As The Inquisitr has previously written, the magazine posted another one late last year in which Jeter rocked a revealing white top. It boasted off-the-shoulder sleeves with frills that cascaded down. It also featured a sheer underlayer that revealed she did not wear a bra underneath. She posed with her right side to the camera as she peered at the onlooker over her shoulder.