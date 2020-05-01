Alex Jones Rants About Cannibalism Amid Coronavirus Lockdown: ‘I Would Eat My Neighbors’

InfoWars founder Alex Jones recently want on a rant about cannibalism amid the coronavirus lockdown, Raw Story reports.

“I will admit it — I would eat my neighbors,” Jones said on his show.

“I’m not letting my kids die. I’m just going to be honest. My superpower is being honest. I’ve extrapolated this out — and I won’t have to for a few years because I’ve got food and stuff — but I’m literally looking at my neighbors now and going, ‘I’m ready to hang ’em up and gut ’em and skin ’em.”

After again praising himself for his honestly, Jones took aim at the “globalists,” who he blamed for the lockdowns that have pushed him to consider cannibalism.

“You think I like sizing up my neighbor?!” he asked.

It’s not the firsts time Jones has addressed or taken advantage of the coronavirus lockdown. He previously hawked mouth wash, toothpaste, and other products sold on his show as coronavirus preventatives, Global News reported. In response, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent a letter to Jones calling on him to stop promoting these products for such uses. The warning came not long after New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, sent Jones a cease-and-desist letter a month earlier for promoting many of the same products.

As reported by The New Yorker, many of Jones’ health products contain colloidal silver, which he touts as a cure for viral diseases.

“This stuff kills the whole sars-corona family at point-blank range,” Jones said on March 10th. “It kills every virus.”

After the letter, Jones’ site updated its liability disclaimer to assure users that none of the products sold on the website are intended as a treatment, preventative, or cure for any diseases, including COVID-19. But Jones has continued to sell the products, and James claims she is in contact with his lawyers and may take further action if the company fails to comply.

Along with Jones, Jim Bakker was selling a colloidal-silver gel intended to battle coronavirus, and the Facebook Vivify Holistic Clinic pushed a boneset tea.

As The Inquisitr reported, Genesis II, a self-described church, is pushing a miracle mineral solution (MMS) — which is industrial bleach — as a miracle cure of coronavirus, as well as other illnesses such as malaria, HIV/AIDS, and cancer. Mark Grenon, the head of the group, which is the largest producer and distributor of chlorine dioxide bleach in the country, allegedly wrote a letter to Donald Trump to promote the dangerous treatment.