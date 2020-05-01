Disney Reveals Line Of Cloth Face Masks To Benefit Coronavirus Relief

Disney rolled out a line of face masks featuring popular Disney characters and said that a portion of the profits from the masks would be donated to coronavirus relief efforts.

Disney has announced that they’re rolling out a line of cloth face masks featuring designs inspired by everyone’s favorite franchises and characters, USA Today reported. The masks are for personal rather than medical use, so they’re perfect for kids, and their parents, who want to adhere to the CDC’s guidelines by wearing face masks in public. The masks feature characters and logos from the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars franchises.

Senior Vice President of Disney store and shopDisney, Edward Park, said in a blog post about the release of the cloth masks that Disney hopes the masks will make it easier for families to mask up when they head out.

“We realize this is a challenging time for families and wearing any type of mask can be daunting. Our hope is that Disney’s cloth face masks featuring some of our most beloved characters will provide comfort to the families, fans and communities that are so important to us.”

Disney also announced that the cloth masks were part of their effort to contribute to coronavirus relief efforts, per CNN. They stated that $1 million of the profits from the sales of the cloth masks would be donated to a humanitarian organization called MedShare. MedShare provides needy communities with medical supplies and protective equipment.

In addition to making a monetary donation to MedShare, Disney will be working with MedShare to distribute 1 million of the masks to children and their caregivers who are living in underprivileged communities. The CEO and president of MedShare, Charles Redding, discussed how Disney’s contributions will benefit these communities in a post about the donations.

“Their contribution of one million Disney cloth face masks will be provided to families in underserved communities and organizations working to limit the spread of COVID-19, while their monetary donation will be used to support the medical community’s ongoing efforts to provide lifesaving care to those who need it most.”

The masks are currently available for pre-order on the shopDisney website, according to CNN. A four-pack of masks costs $19.99, and they come in sizes small, medium, and large, so every member of the family can get a mask that fits their face and style.

The four packs are grouped by themes — Toy Story 4 masks, Avengers masks, Star Wars masks, Mickey and Minnie masks to name just a few — so parents and caregivers can get choose the theme they like best and get four masks designed around that theme.