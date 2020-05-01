Isa Buscemi Flaunts Underboob In Flirty Red Bikini

Isa Buscemi added another skin-baring upload to her Instagram feed in which she rocked a flirty bikini. The sizzling update marked the second consecutive update where Isa slayed in a red swimsuit, and her fans certainly didn’t seem to mind her back-to-back swimwear photos.

The model was posed front and center on a table in an outdoor area. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but the space provided ample lighting and wicker furniture with plush white cushions behind her. In her caption, she kept things simple and only added a single red rose emoji, which matched the one that she wore in her hair.

The sizzling red suit included a one-shoulder top with a sleeve that clung tightly to her right arm. It also wrapped around her chest to accentuate her slender frame. There was hardly enough fabric to contain her cleavage, which came spilling out of the bottom and gave fans a generous view of underboob. Meanwhile, one of her shoulders was left bare to draw attention to her trim arms and allover glow.

Isa rocked a pair of matching bottoms that allowed her to display her curvaceous figure even more. They hit high on her hips, offering the audience a glimpse of her toned and tanned legs that were dangling off the edge of the wicker table. The low cut of the garment flaunted her trim tummy and tiny midsection, covering up her modesty with only a small piece of fabric.

She was dripping in jewelry, which included a pair of simple stud earrings, a silver watch, and a necklace that had her last name written in cursive letters. The model also added a single red rose near her ear, which popped perfectly against her blond tresses.

Isa rocked a sexy application of makeup that brought out all of her incredible features. She wore defined brows that were a few shades darker than her hair and shimmery eye shadow and thick mascara. She added some blush to her cheeks and covered her lips with a deep red color that matched her suit.

It hasn’t taken long for fans to flood the photo with praise. In only a few hours, it garnered 35,000 likes and over 500 comments.

“Beautiful woman in red,” one fan complimented.

“My favorite photos ever,” a second added alongside a flame and red heart emoji.

“You’re so beyond stunning omg,” one more gushed.