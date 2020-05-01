Mike Pence’s Staff Reportedly Threatens Retaliation Against Reporter Who Tweeted About His Not Wearing A Mask

'All of us who traveled with [Pence] were notified by the office of @VP the day before the trip that wearing of masks was required by the @MayoClinic,' the reporter had tweeted.

Vice President Mike Pence‘s office has reportedly threatened retaliation against a reporter who question his (Pence’s) version of events that led to him famously being photographed at a hospital not wearing a mask, The Washington Post reports. Pence’s team may be willing to reconsider things if the reporter apologizes.

As reported by The Inquisitr, on Tuesday, the vice president toured Minneapolis’ Mayo Clinic hospital, and did not wear a mask. He has since received sharp criticism for that, in light of the fact that the clinic does require require visitors to wear masks inside the facility. Pence’s wife, Karen Pence, has claimed that her husband was not aware of the clinic’s requirement to wear a mask until after he’d left, a claim the contradicts the hospital, which has said that the V.P. was told beforehand that he must wear a mask.

Voice of America reporter Steve Herman also contradicts Mrs. Pence’s claim that her husband was never told that he had to wear a mask. In a tweet, Herman wrote that Pence and the reporters who covered him were indeed told beforehand that they’d need to wear masks when they visited the clinic.

All of us who traveled with him were notified by the office of @VP the day before the trip that wearing of masks was required by the @MayoClinic and to prepare accordingly. https://t.co/LFqh27LusD — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 30, 2020

Now, Herman is claiming that Pence’s staff has threatened retaliation against him for contradicting Pence’s narrative about the mask requirement.

Specifically, Herman claims that he was notified by the White House Correspondents’ Association that Pence’s office had banned him from further travel on Air Force Two, the aircraft on which the vice president flies.

It seems that Herman, in addition to contradicting Pence’s narrative about the need for masks, also may have violated a sort of unwritten rule. Specifically, Pence’s office appears to be accusing Herman of violating the terms of an off-the-record memo given to reporters before the trip.

Pence’s office does, however, appear to be willing to work with Herman in the future, if he apologizes, according to The New York Post.

Herman, for his part, does appear to seem unwilling to take that step, saying in a statement that his tweet “speaks for itself.”

“We always have and will strictly adhere to keeping off the record any White House communications to reporters for planning purposes involving logistics that have security implications prior to events.. . . All White House pool reporters, including myself and my VOA colleagues, take this very seriously,” he said.

Yolanda Lopez, the director of Voice of America‘s news center, said it wasn’t clear how the vice president intended to proceed. Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, declined to comment on the situation.