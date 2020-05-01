Sara Underwood Kicks Off The Weekend In Sexy Mini Dress Sipping Whiskey

Sara Underwood kicked off the weekend showing some serious attitude on social media. Her latest Instagram update featured her in a “major Friday mood” while she flaunted her legs in a sexy mini dress while sipping from a bottle of whiskey.

Sara looked chic and stylish in the dress, which was made of a blue satin-like fabric. The sleeves and the bodice were made of a sheer fabric, giving her the opportunity to flaunt her cleavage. She teamed the dress with a pair of white, high-heeled booties.

The model’s makeup included a foundation that smoothed her skin, mascara, eyeliner and blush on her cheeks. She also wore a glam red color on her lips. Her hair was down and fell in waves around her shoulders.

Sara’s post consisted of two pictures that captured her sitting on the deck of her tiny cabin. The front door was open, showing off the inside of the quaint home.

The first photo was zoomed out, showing not only Sara, but the entirety of her tiny homestead. Her dog, Homer, was seated next to her. She sat with one of her legs extended and her other knee bent. She leaned back on one hand as she tilted her head back, closed her eyes, and held the whisky bottle up to her lips.

The second photo was taken at a close angle, giving Sara’s fans a better look at her dress. She was sitting at a side angle with her legs crossed. The pose showed off her toned pins and just a bit of her bare hip. She gave the camera a sultry look while she held the whiskey bottle in one hand. The model held her other hand in her hair next to her cheek.

The post was a big hit, racking up over 15,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, she noted that she was in a mood, but didn’t bother to elaborate. She also noted that her outfit came from online retailer Fashion Nova.

Many of Sara’s 9.2 million followers loved the snap with many commenting on her vibe.

“Looking great and sexy Miss Sara,” one Instagram user commented.

“That’s SEXY,” gushed a second admirer.

“You are absolutely BEAUTIFUL!” a third fan wrote.

“Hot and gorgeous,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Sara knows how to work the camera, and she has a great fashion sense. Her Instagram is filled with snapshots that show her rocking all kinds of sexy looks, like the skimpy pink swimsuit she wore in her hippie hot tub not too long ago.