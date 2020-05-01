Lauren Dascalo Bares Cleavage, Flashes Booty In Loose-Fitting Ensemble On Instagram

Lauren Dascalo turned up the heat in a new post on Instagram on Thursday evening. In a series of photos on her feed, the model sported a loose-fitting yet tiny white and pink ensemble that showed off some major skin. At the end of the series, she surprised fans by flashing her booty for the camera.

The photos showed Lauren posing by a white fountain in Los Angeles, California, as the post’s geotag indicated. In the background, palm trees could be seen, as well as a cluster of trees and houses in the distance. It appeared to be a a slightly overcast day, but that didn’t stop Lauren from enjoying the California heat in her skimpy outfit.

Lauren’s look included a tie-front crop top with a white lace overlay and thin straps on her shoulders. The top was loosely draped around her chest and looked close to causing a wardrobe malfunction as Lauren moved. The shirt’s plunging neckline barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center.

Lauren’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a white mini skirt. Lauren’s arm covered the waistline, but it appeared to come high up above her hips to draw attention to her hourglass figure. In addition, the skirt cut off at the top of her thighs, so her long, lean legs were fully exposed.

Lauren completed the outfit with an oversized pink cardigan, which hung off one shoulder. She also accessorized with some layered, gold necklaces. Lauren sported a full face of glam, including contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and pink lipstick. She wore her long, blond hair styled in a half-ponytail, which was held together by a white scrunchie.

The first photo showed Lauren posing with one leg bent in front of her. She lifted a finger to her lips and stared into the camera. In the second shot, she pulled her arms tight into her chest, which caused her cleavage to slip out of the top even more. She also stretched her legs so the skirt lifted.

Finally, in the third photo, Lauren turned to the side and hiked up her skirt completely to reveal her pert derriere in a black thong.

The post garnered more than 17,000 likes and nearly 450 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“Omg you’re an absolute angel,” one fan said with a red heart.

“Sweet! I’m lovin’ it!” another user added.

Lauren’s dedicated fans may have seen the skirt earlier this week. In another post, she rocked the tiny bottom with a tight bralette as she posed in a car.