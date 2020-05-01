‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Riveting Romance With The ‘Epic Weddings’ Theme

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal another week of classic episodes from the world’s favorite soap opera. Themed “Epic Weddings,” the sudser will revisit the most romantic weddings over the last three decades, per Soaps. During the week of May 4, fans will be transported to Australia, Italy, and golden beaches as couples pledge their love with solemn “I do’s.”

Monday, May 4 – Brooke & Ridge’s Horseback Beach Wedding

The first time Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (then Ross Moss) tied the knot, they said their vows on a beach in Point Dume, California. Brooke looked spectacular as she met her groom on horseback on the beach.

In the meantime, Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) was trying to escape from Prince Omar (Kabir Bedi). Ridge did not know that she was alive and being held captive by the prince. She was desperate to return to Ridge and get their marriage back on track.

This episode originally aired on September 30, 1994.

Tuesday, May 5 – Steffy & Liam’s Sydney Opera House Vows

The last time that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) tied the knot, they flew to Australia. They said their vows in front of the stunning Sydney Opera House in the city’s harbor.

While most of the family attended the nuptials, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) drowned his sorrows as he contemplated his brother getting married to his ex-wife.

CBS originally aired Steffy and Liam’s wedding on March 22, 2017.

Wednesday, May 6 – Katie & Bill’s Traditional Wedding

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) returned to her home in San Fernando Valley to get married to Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Stephen Logan (Patrick Duffy) walked his youngest daughter down the aisle in a tear-jerking moment.

This wedding was initially screened on November 13, 2009.

Thursday, May 7 – Eric & Brooke’s Hot-Air Balloon Ride

Before Brooke ever married Ridge, she first married his father, Eric Forrester (John McCook). The two married in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their friends and family. Surprisingly, both Ridge (who was in love with Brooke at the time) and Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) did not raise any objections at the wedding.

Eric then swept his young bride off her feet. He surprised her with a hot-air balloon to their honeymoon destination in Palm Springs, California.

This episode dates back to January 8, 1991.

Friday, May 8 – Hope & Liam’s Italian Celebration

Hope Logan (then Kim Matula) and Liam celebrated their love for each other by getting married in picturesque Puglia, Italy.

A distraught Steffy turned to her grandparents, Eric and Stephanie, and told them that the love of her life was marrying someone else.

This episode originally aired on June 26, 2012.