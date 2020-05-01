Lauren Drain And Genevieve Ava Dance In Skimpy Bikinis For Instagram Video With Twist Ending

“The World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain thrilled her 3.8 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot video with a twist ending. She included the geotag of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur in the geotag of the post, indicating that the clip was taken on a vacation she went on a while ago.

Lauren rocked a skimpy blue bikini that left little to the imagination. The triangular cups showed off plenty of cleavage, and the minuscule bottoms flaunted her sculpted legs and rear as well as her chiselled stomach. She held her blond locks in her hand as she shook her booty to some music playing.

Her friend, bikini fitness model Genevieve Ava, was also in the video clip. Genevieve rocked a similar style of tiny string bikini, although hers had a pattern with many different colors. Genevieve’s brunette locks were pulled back in a bun, and the duo seemed to be having an absolute blast dancing in the sunshine.

They found a stretch of lush green grass, and several palm trees were dotted in around them. In the background, there was a stone-lined bar with stools pulled up to it, and a grass roof that gave the entire setting a tropical feel.

The clip cut to Lauren’s husband finding a bug on a nearby leaf and bringing it over to the two girls, who began screaming and running away from him as he brandished the creature.

Lauren paired the sexy and silly video with a heartfelt caption wishing Genevieve a happy birthday, and even included a joke about not taking her husband on their next vacation together.

Lauren’s followers absolutely loved the video update, and the post racked up over 217,100 views within 18 hours. It also received 450 comments from her eager fans, who took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Wow you’re so beautiful,” one follower commented, followed by a duo of heart emoji.

“Lol, I’ve always figured you were fast but you pulled a straight Houdini,” another fan added.

“Wow. Your man got you good!” another follower said.

Lauren’s husband even opted to leave a comment, and said “who thinks I should scare Lauren more & post the videos?”

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lauren shared a sizzling snap taken in Las Vegas, Nevada. She posed in front of a plain backdrop that allowed her incredible physique to take center stage. She showcased her curves in an insanely skimpy olive green crocheted bikini that left little to the imagination, and a pair of equally tiny bikini bottoms in the same material. She was crouched down in the shot and served up a seductive look for the camera.