WWE News: Current Champion Not Appearing Due To Concerns Over COVID-19

Fans have been wondering where WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has been. The company has released more than two dozen superstars and numerous employees due to financial hardships associated with the coronavirus pandemic, but Zayn is not one of them. Reportedly, the champ has had concerns over COVID-19, and he has chosen to stay off television.

The last time Zayn was in a WWE ring was night one of WrestleMania 36. He successfully defended his Intercontinental title against Daniel Bryan. That match aired on April 4, but it was taped a week earlier due to government regulations and a shelter-in-place order in Florida.

His last on-camera appearance before WrestleMania was the April 3 episode of SmackDown.

WWE recently returned to live shows, and Zayn was not on last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., is reporting that he made the decision not to travel because he simply does not feel it is safe for him at this time.

All of the live shows have been taking place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and they have been closed sets. There are no fans in attendance, and only the minimum number of personnel is present for any given match or segment.

The report states that WWE had Zayn written into last week’s SmackDown, but ended up changing plans. It is not known what the plans entailed, but it likely included Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura as well. All three men have been in a partnership together for months, but none of them were on the blue brand’s episode.

During Zayn’s absence, though, Nakamura and Cesaro have been working angles of their own.

Officials from both WWE and All Elite Wrestling have told all roster talent and other employees that they do not have to work during the coronavirus pandemic. The promotions have said that if they choose to stay at home, it will not be something held against them in the future.

Despite numerous safety measures implemented by WWE, Zayn is purportedly one who has chosen to stay away from the ring. Roman Reigns pulled out of a significant match at WrestleMania 36 and has not been back at all during this time.

Daniel Bryan is another superstar who has appeared only one time since the pay-per-view in early April.

Neither WWE nor Sami Zayn has given any indication as to when he will return to television.