Tahlia Hall Flaunts Perky Posterior In An Orange Thong While Sitting Poolside

Tahlia Hall sent the pulses of her 529,000 Instagram followers racing when she flaunted her perky derriere in a brand-new photo. The latest share featured the Australian model sitting poolside and wearing a thong bikini while striking a sultry pose.

In the new addition to her feed, Tahlia could be seen sitting on the edge of the swimming pool at an unknown location. It appeared that she was spreading her legs and angled her backside to the camera, making her pert booty the main focus of the shot. She looked over her shoulder and gave a seductive gaze. She applied a warm filter on the picture, which enhanced her tanned skin and intensified the colors of her bathing suit and the pool.

The 22-year-old rocked an orange two-piece swimsuit from an Australian-owned brand called, Gypsea Rose Swimwear. From what was visible, the bikini top boasted triangle-cut cups with tiny straps that tied over her neck and around her back. She wore a scanty thong that had a ruched design. Its narrow straps clung to her slender waist and tied on the sides of her curvy hips.

Tahlia kept her platinum blond tresses down, parted in the center, and styled in sleek, straight strands that hung over her back. She had a few accessories on, such as a pair of stud earrings and a silver-colored bangle. As her chest was not visible in the shot, it was unknown whether she wore a necklace.

For the photoshoot, the babe sported a full face of makeup. The glamorous application included a full-coverage foundation, well-defined eyebrows, nude-toned eyeshadow, several coats of mascara, and black eyeliner. To match her face to her tanned complexion, she applied bronzer, as well as blush, and glowing highlighter. She completed her look by adding a nude lipstick.

Tahlia wrote something vague in the caption. She gave credit to her bikini sponsor by tagging Gypsea Rose Swimwear in the photo.

As of this writing, the newest update earned more than 27,300 likes and 470-plus comments. Many of her social media fans and fellow models dropped compliments and emoji in the comments section, with most of them telling her how beautiful she looked in the pic. Some others raved about her enviable assets.

“Absolutely beautiful. Orange complements your complexion,” an admirer commented, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Isn’t it winter in Australia? Anyway, I’m not complaining. I’m happy to see your stunning body and beautiful face,” wrote another fan.

“This pic is HOT!” added a third Instagram follower.