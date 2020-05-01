Gwen Singer Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Scanty White See-Through Bathing Suit

Gwen Singer let it all hang out in a very revealing ensemble for her latest Instagram update on Thursday. The model showed off a ton of skin while encouraging her fans to let their faith outweigh any fears they may have.

In the sexy snap, Gwen looked like a total smokeshow wearing a completely see-through white one-piece bathing suit. The garment boasted thin straps to showcase her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a plunging neckline to give fans a peek at her abundant cleavage.

The sheer material also allowed her followers to see through to her bare chest underneath. The swimwear was cut high on Gwen’s curvy hips and clung tightly to her tiny waist. It also flashed her flat tummy and impressive abs while exposing her killer legs. She accessorized the look with some studded earrings.

Gwen posed in front of a ton of green foliage. She pushed her hip to the side and turned her head away from the lens with her eyes closed. She had both of her hands in her hair and wore a sultry expression on her face.

Gwen wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back. She also opted for a bombshell makeup look in the shot.

The application included long lashes and black eyeliner. She added smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows to draw even more attention to her features.

She gave her face a warm glow with heavy pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She completed the look with dark pink lipstick.

Many of Gwen’s over 1 million followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 39,000 times within the first 24 hours after it was published to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 740 messages.

“Omg your hips are my dream,” one follower wrote.

“Such a goddess,” another stated.

“One of the finest girls I’ve ever seen,” a third social media user gushed.

“Gwen I bet you are a great friend and genuinely Nice person,” a fourth comment read.

Gwen isn’t shy about showing off her enviable curves for the camera. She’s often spotted sporting skimpy ensembles such as revealing bathing suits, tiny tops, and skintight pants.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently delighted her followers when she posed in an open white top and a pair of tiny blue shorts. To date, that shot has raked in more than 22,000 likes and over 370 comments.