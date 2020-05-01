The ‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Reunited For a Virtual Special

The cast of NBC’s Parks and Recreation reunited remotely on Thursday to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

The cast reconvened as their characters to create the episode called “A Parks and Recreation Special.” Cast members Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, Retta, and Jim O’Heir all joined in. The reunion special was to benefit Feeding America.

“Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money,” executive producer Michael Schur said. “I sent a hopeful email to the cast, and they all got back to me within 45 minutes,” reports Marie Claire.

After the special aired, the official Instagram account for the show posted a video of the cast singing. The caption told fans to visit the Feeding America website to continue donating to the organization.

The episode centered around Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) trying to connect with her friends while social distancing. The plot revolved around the members from her Pawnee Parks Department office trying to check in with her via a video calling tree, but it breaks down, the Deadline article summarizes. The episode shows what each character has been up to during their quarantine, and fans got an update on all of their lives since the show’s finale in 2015.

Leslie and her husband Ben made some PSA announcements regarding mental health on the series’ fictional news shows, entitled Pawnee Today and Ya Heard? With Perd. Fake commercials were sprinkled throughout the special, where other recurring characters, such as Jeremy Jamm and Jean-Ralphio, also made an appearance.

The episode concluded with the last video call, where Ron tells everyone to take of Leslie, instead of the other way around.

“Don’t spend all your time looking after other people — look after yourself once in a while,” Ron tells Leslie.

The cast then proceeded to sing “5,000 Candles in the Wind,” reports USA Today.

From the conception of the idea all the way to post production, the process took a total of three weeks to plan. The cast was sent tripods and had to do their own hair and makeup, cites Deadline.

Schur told the publication that there may be a possibility of a limited run of the series in the future.

“Never say never” but “I don’t see the point in revamping the show just to do it,” he said to Deadline.

In case you missed it, the Parks and Recreation special will be available to stream on YouTube, the NBC app, Peacock and Hulu starting on Friday.