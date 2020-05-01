Ellen DeGeneres’ Former Body Guard Says She’s ‘Cold’ And ‘Sly’

The bodyguard assigned to protect Ellen DeGeneres while she was hosting the 2014 Oscars says that the television host is “cold” and ignored him while focusing on the more famous attendees at the event.

According to Fox News, Tom Majercak says that he served as Ellen’s executive protector at the 86th Academy Awards, and his experience echoed those coming from other individuals who have recently said that they find her to be unfriendly and selfish to her staff while appearing warm and gregarious on-screen.

While protecting Ellen, he was also tasked with escorting her mother and the host’s partner, Portia De Rossi.

“I’m holding their hands and walking them through individuals and large groups of people. Ellen is the one person that I’ve been assigned to — and I’ve been assigned to quite a few celebrities — that has never taken the time to say hi to me,” he recalled.

While he found Ellen’s partner to be pleasant and willing to chat, things took a turn when he was introduced to the 62-year-old TV star.

“It started going negatively when she introduced me to Ellen and Ellen pretty much just gave me a side glance out of her eye and didn’t even say ‘hello,’ or ‘thank you for protecting my mother, my wife and me,'” Majercak said.

The whole experience left him feeling like the star was demeaning to those who are outside of her circle.

“It was very cold and it was very sly and it was actually kind of demeaning,” he said.

While he chose not to say anything at the time, he says that later, after hearing the stories of people like makeup YouTube star Nikkie de Jager and the crew on her daily show inspired him to speak out as well. He says that seeing her behave one way in public and another way behind the scenes bothered him, even all these years later.

While he acknowledges that it could have been pre-show jitters making Ellen behave less-than-friendly, he also says that he doesn’t believe she is the person she appears to be on television.

He says that now that other people are starting to see the “true” Ellen, he feels she should try to be more authentic, adding that she doesn’t appear to care about the feelings of others, but reaching her goals.

Majercak did say, however, that he enjoyed watching her perform at the Oscars.

Ellen has been facing criticism over lack of transparency during the COVID-19 pandemic with her show’s crew, as The Inquisitr previously reported.