‘General Hospital’ Star Tajh Bellow On Crutches In Real Life As Character Of TJ Recovers From Kidnapping

These days, General Hospital character TJ Ashford is hobbling around Port Charles with the help of a pair of crutches. The on-air reason for these crutches is that TJ sustained numerous serious injuries during his time being held in captivity by Cyrus Renault’s goons. However, actor Tajh Bellow actually needs the crutches for a real-life issue.

In a recent Instagram post, Tajh shared that he was starting physical therapy. He said that he has been injured since early February when he tore his quadricep. Due to his injury, he hasn’t been able to walk without assistance. It looks like he has been doing his best to work around this injury for quite some time, and now he is shifting into a new phase of his recovery efforts.

The caption in Tajh’s post about starting physical therapy noted that this has been a rough experience. However, he said, the journey back to regaining his full health is moving forward and he seemed determined to tackle his physical therapy with a fierce determination.

Quite a few of Tajh’s followers commented on that post with supportive notes.

“God speed!!!! I love you on GH!!! You have a beautiful smile!!!!” praised one of the actor’s fans.

“You got this!” wrote Katelyn MacMullen, the actress who portrays Willow Tait on General Hospital.

“Stay strong. You got this. Continued prayers for you and fast healing,” wrote another fan.

“I am so glad you let us know. I really hope you heal well. Patience is the key. Please take care!!” detailed someone else.

The photo Tajh shared detailing the beginning of his physical therapy showed him wearing a face mask as he snapped a selfie in his car. He noted he was in Santa Clarita, California, and he was obviously following state guidelines about remaining healthy and safe, while protecting others, during the coronavirus pandemic.

While TJ is using crutches for now, and might for a while, it looks like Tajh is working hard to put this injury behind him. The cast has been on hiatus since mid-March due to coronavirus, and they have yet to return back to the set to resume production.

Fans will have to wait and see how long it takes for Tajh to be able to recover enough to be done using the crutches on-set, but it sounds as if TJ’s challenges will continue for a while. General Hospital spoilers tease that Molly’s fling with Brando is going to wreak havoc on her relationship with TJ and hopefully viewers will be able to see that play out at some point this summer.