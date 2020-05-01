‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kristen Freaks When Victor Wakes Up, Rex Learns A Shocking Secret

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, May 1, 2020 claim that there will be some shocking moments ahead to close out another week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see plenty of Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) on their screens during the episode.

Recently, Kristen went off of the deep end when she confronted Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) about the baby switch. She couldn’t control her emotions and ended up stabbing him in the midsection.

Victor was rushed to the hospital in hopes of saving his life, and Kristen’s beau Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) ended up taking the blame for the crime. Brady confessed to stabbing his own grandfather, but when Victor wakes up on Friday the truth may finally come out.

Kristen will learn that Victor is alive and awake and she’ll immediately began to worry that he’ll remember everything about their encounter and tell the police that it was her, not Brady, who tried to kill him with a knife to the gut.

Once news that Victor is awake begins to circulate, the Salem police will immediately began to investigate the case. Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will question Vic about about the situation from his hospital bed, and he may just rat out Kristen in order to put her behind bars once and for all.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will celebrate his brand new job. Of course, Ben will have quite the story to tell about his new gig, including how his co-worker looks exactly like the late Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash).

Ben couldn’t believe his eyes the first time he met “Jake” and believed that he could be Stefan. However, the man claims to be someone else, and has no knowledge of Stefan DiMera. Even Stefan’s former wife, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) was in total shock when she came face to face with Jake for the first time.

In addition, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) is feeling the pressure while in Paris after kidnapping Kristen and Brady’s baby girl, Rachel. After running into her former boyfriend, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) she begins to pack her bags so that she can run again.

However, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Rex is stunned to learn that Sarah is on the run and that she is currently being sought after for kidnapping the child that she believed to be her own for over a year.