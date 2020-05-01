Stacey Dash Splits From Fourth Husband After Two Years Of Marriage

Clueless actress Stacey Dash took to Instagram on Thursday, April 30, to announce that she is ending her marriage to her husband, Jeffrey Marty. They have been married for two years.

The 53-year-old former actress married Marty, an attorney, in a secret ceremony on April 6, 2018, just ten days after the couple first met. Dash had just backed out of her plans to run for Congress in California as a Republican.

“Deciding to withdraw my candidacy was a difficult choice, but I have to go where I feel God is leading me.”

That path was apparently leading down the aisle to wed Marty.

At the time, Marty was best known for creating the fake congressman “Representative Steven Smith of Georgia” to endorse Donald Trump when he was running for president, according to Page Six. Dash has long been a publically vocal supporter of Trump.

Dash’s divorce announcement comes seven months after Dash, a former Fox News contributor, was arrested for domestic battery following an alleged physical altercation with her husband.

On September 29, 2019, police were called to Dash and Marty’s home in Tampa, Florida. The 911 call was seemingly made by Dash, accusing her husband of assaulting her. According to People, during a verbal argument, police reports noted that Dash pushed Marty, slapped him in the face, and left red marks on his arm. Dash was taken to the Land O’ Lakes detention facility and appeared in court along with her husband on September 30, 2019. Marty declined to press any charges, and no further action was taken. Marty was said to have paid $500 for Dash’s release, according to Pasco County court records.

As reported by US Weekly, Dash’s representatives made a public statement addressing her arrest.

“Ms. Dash is a domestic abuse survivor from a previous relationship and has championed for other abuse victims to speak up. The untruthfulness being reported saddens Ms. Dash and her family — no further comments will be made and we ask that Ms. Dash and her family’s privacy will be respected.”

Dash herself addressed her following about her arrest via Twitter.

“Like normal married couples my husband and I had a marital dispute that escalated.”Thank you for your support and love. Please give him [the] same.”

This marks Dash’s fourth marriage and divorce. Previously, she was married to producer Brian Lovell, Sports Logistics CEO James Maby, actor Emmanuel Xuereb. She has a 16-year-old daughter, Lola, with Lovell, and a 28-year-old son, Austin from a previous relationship with her ex-boyfriend songwriter and actor Christopher Williams.