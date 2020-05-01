Alexa Collins Flaunts Stunning Curves In Black & White Lingerie Sets On Instagram

Alexa Collins provided fans with double the heat on Friday morning in a new post on her Instagram. In a video on her feed, the model sported two lingerie sets, one in black and one in white. Both sets left little to the imagination and showcased her best assets.

The video showed Alexa standing in a white room in front of a door. She geotagged the post as “Home :)” in Florida. Alexa’s clip was edited to have a brown, sparkling filter, which made her natural tan look even darker. Light appeared to be shining down on the model from overhead as the beams highlighted her radiant skin.

Alexa’s black look included a demi-cut bra made out of a sheer mesh with thick lines forming an argyle pattern throughout. The low-cut neckline barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center.

Beneath the bra, a large corset in the same fabric covered her torso. However, her flat, toned tummy was still visible through the mesh. A horizontal band ran around the corset and hugged her hourglass figure closely.

Alexa finished the set with a matching thong. The high cuts of the lingerie bottoms exposed her thighs, while garter straps on the sides drew the eye down her legs.

The white lingerie set was made completely of lace and cut in a similar fashion, though it replaced the corset with a high-waisted garter belt. The see-through lace put even more of Alexa’s skin on show.

Alexa accessorized both outfits with layered gold necklaces and a watch. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, smoky eyeshadow, and a peach-colored lip gloss. Her long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in luscious curls.

Wearing each outfit, Alexa posed by the door and walked slowly towards the camera, swaying her hips to accentuate her figure. At the end of the clip, she turned around slightly and gave fans a view of her pert derriere.

In the caption, Alexa asked fans which set they preferred.

The post garnered more than 24,000 likes and just over 430 comments in a few hours, proving to be a hit with Alexa’s followers.

“Ugh girlll both are so amazing!” one fan said in the comments section.

“You would get away with wearing a cardboard box,” another user joked.

“You look perfect in both,” a third follower wrote.

Alexa’s fans seem to know that she can pull off any look. Earlier this week, she went causal in sweatpants and a cropped sweatshirt, though she still looked as sexy as ever.