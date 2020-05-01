Stephenie Meyer Announcement On May 4 Could Be Highly Anticipated Fifth Book In ‘Twilight’ Series

Stephenie Meyer set Twilight fans’ world ablaze after she posted a mysterious countdown clock on her website. While details are scarce, the author indicated that an undisclosed project will be announced on May 4.

As E! News reports, visitors to Meyer’s website are immediately greeted by a countdown layered over images of the milky way and the night sky. With no further information, it has left many to wonder if the author could be announcing the highly-anticipated companion novel in the Twilight series, titled Midnight Sun.

The original five novels in the series were published between 2005 and 2008 and follow the relationship between Bella, a teenager, and Edward, a vampire she falls in love with. The series later became a best-selling movie franchise starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

Midnight Sun, the story told from the perspective of Edward, was set to hit shelves in 2008. However, a manuscript was leaked online and Meyers scrapped the story. She did release a draft of it online, but moved on to other projects.

Ever since, fans have been left wondering if and when the book will be published.

There is also speculation that the news could be a new book unrelated to Twilight, or potentially a follow-up to her other novels, The Host and The Chemist. While The Host was made into a 2013 movie starring Saoirse Ronan, The Chemist, published in 2016, has not been made into a film, leaving some to wonder if the news could be about an adaptation.

While Pattinson has said that he hated the movies, he recently admitted that ten years after the first film, he is seeing it in a new light.

“It seems like with younger people in their late teens, early 20s, it’s sort of become quite a hip thing to like. It’s a fascinating second wave of people appreciating it, which is kind of cool. I think when anything becomes a massive phenomenon, there’s always people who get annoyed because it’s just everywhere. But now it seems like a retro thing: the soundtrack, the fashion. It’s like, ‘Oh, that’s so late 2000s.”

Stewart and Pattinson were romantically involved for a time during the filming of the franchise. Unfortunately, they were plagued by paparazzi so intense, it caused issues in the couple’s relationship. Stewart explained further.

“We didn’t walk down the street holding hands because we were like, ‘We don’t wanna give it to ’em.'”

Stewart acknowledged it also meant that she and Pattinson missed out on having some experiences together.