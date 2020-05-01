Viviana Castrillon Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Lingerie Set

Viviana Castrillon’s most recent Instagram share saw her posing in one of her sexiest outfits to date. The Thursday afternoon upload included a photo of the model rocking a smoking-hot lingerie set.

The Latina model was seen posing in front of a window that had no drapes or covering. The sunlight streamed in from the large glass piece, illuminating the empty room where she stood. Vivi geotagged her location at home in Miami, where she has been spending the bulk of her time in quarantine. In the caption, she wished her fans a happy Thursday and urged them to tune in to a live transmission on her private channel.

She flaunted her incredible figure in a white lingerie set that did her curvy figure nothing but favors. The set included a sheer bra with a lacy pattern that exposed her chest underneath the fabric. Its tiny bodice had thin straps and a plunging neckline that left plenty of cleavage on display for her captivated audience. The piece also boasted an underwire that both pushed up and exposed even more of her chest.

Her bottoms were just as racy, and they sat high on her midsection to accentuate her waist. The see-through garment had a lace band on top, and it clung to her curvy hips. Its thin straps and cheeky thong style exposed her pert derriere and strong stems to perfection. Its low cut also helped flaunt her taut tummy, which was decorated with a black navel piercing.

Vivi did not add any accessories aside from her bellybutton piercing and made sure that all eyes were glued to her hot body. She ran her fingers through her brunette tresses, and they spilled messily behind her back and shoulders. Her skin looked flawless, and she rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included bold brows and shimmery purple eye shadow. She layered blush and highlighter on top of one another on her cheekbones while filling her plump lips with a matte lipstick.

Fans have been far from shy when it came to praising the sizzling new snapshot. The post has already attracted over 16,000 likes and well over 200 comments.

“Vivi Castrilon [sic] marry me? You are stunning,” one fan raved with the addition of a few heart emoji.

“I’m your big fan from India,” a second chimed on.

“Happy Thursday to you too,” another fan wrote with a single heart-eye emoji.

“Love it when you show a little something like that. That is sexy. You rock!!!” another gushed.