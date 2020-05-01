Jade Grobler Flaunts Bikini Body In Throwback Beach Photo

Jade Grobler stunned her 985,000 Instagram followers with a jaw-dropping throwback photo on Friday, May 1. The Australian model showed off her bikini body in a tiny two-piece swimsuit that exposed her amazing body while soaking up some sun at the beach.

Jade was enjoying the sunny day outdoors, dressed in her skimpy outfit. She appeared to be riding a yacht as she posed in front of the camera. She stood at the edge pf the power vessel, raising her left leg as she slightly leaned forward. She was looking to her right with a bright smile on her face, showing her pearly whites. Her long, blond hair was windswept, and her flawlessly tanned skin glowed under the sunshine.

A stunning view of the ocean, a group of islands, and the blue sky filled with clouds comprised her background. According to the geotag, Jade was in the Whitsunday Islands in Australia.

The 21-year-old’s swimwear included a tri-colored top that featured padded tiny triangle-style cups, as well as a deep neckline that showed off her ample cleavage. As the cups were teeny tiny, the garment barely held her ample chest. Thin straps hung over her neck, with another pair of straps tied around her back. The black bottoms, on the other hand, were string-style and boasted a low-cut waistline that displayed a lot of skin. The strings were tied on her curvy hips, highlighting her waist and flat tummy. Her dainty belly button ring was also noticeable from view.

Jade sported a pair of chic sunglasses on top of her head, which made it look like a hair accessory. She wore minimal makeup that featured darkened brows, several coats of mascara, and some pink color on her lips. As for her accessories, she opted for a silver-colored bracelet, two string bracelets, and her turtle necklace.

In the caption, she shared about wanting to turn back time as she missed the place.

In less than a day of being published on the social media website, the photo gained more than 21,800 likes and upward of 200 comments. A lot of her followers flocked to the comments section, taking the opportunity to write some gushing messages to the model, telling her how stunning she looked. Some others also raved about her hourglass figure.

“An angel sent from heaven. You are such a beautiful lady!” one of her fans commented.

“All of us would like to be there. You’re just so stunning,” wrote another admirer.

“Spectacular pic. You are so beautiful and sexy,” added a third social media user.