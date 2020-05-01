‘Jersey Shore’ Fans In A Frenzy After Show Teases Jenni & Pauly D Hook Up After Wild New Orleans Night

The two had previously spent some sexy time together in Season 1 of the series.

Fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation are in a frenzy after seeing the last moments of the series’ April 30 episode where it appears Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio will hook up for the first time since Season 1 in 2009. The quick clip took Twitter by storm, with fans shocked at the way the longtime pals’ relationship may play out moving forward.

At the close of the episode, it seems that Jenni, still smarting from the betrayal of younger boyfriend Zack Carpinello, will find consolation in arms of the perpetually single Pauly D. She is seen moving in for a kiss during the show’s final moments after the cast, which includes Deena Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Angelina Pivarnick, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, partied in New Orleans.

The episode, which will air May 7, is one of the final of the season as the show will wrap up its newest batch of shows featuring Angelina’s wedding to Chris Larangeira.

IT'S! HAPPENING! SEE YOU NEXT JERZDAY I CAN'T STOP SCREAMING!!! #JSFamilyVacation pic.twitter.com/EccLcIc7iF — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) May 1, 2020

A quick clip of Jenni and Pauly was seen as the two cuddled in bed. The cast reacted quickly to the shocking twist.

“This is happening!” yells Deena off-camera.

Pauly is then seen and heard saying, “The last time we did this, I showed her my penis.”

In the infamous Season 1 hookup, Jenni and Pauly did spend some sexy time together, with Pauly revealing he had his private part pierced and Jenni thinking it was the coolest thing in the clip seen below. This was ten years ago. Today, Jenni has been married and divorced and both are parents. Pauly has one daughter Amabella and Jenni is a mother to Greyson and Meilani.

The clip ends with text on the screen that says “JWOWW + PAULY D.”

Fans of the series could not believe the tease and shared their explosive feelings in the comments section of the Twitter post.

“Awesome!!! They’d make a good couple I love them both. As for her guy friend, 24, he disrespected her in a terrible way. Go JWoww, get ’em and keep ’em!!” said one fan on the social media sharing site.

“Oh, man do I wish they were a thing! always have and I always will,” stated a second fan of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation who is hopeful for a more permanent relationship between Jenni and Pauly D.

“10 years in the making and it’s finally happening!!!!!!!!!!!!!” exclaimed a third follower.

“Yes, the couple that we need!! One day they might stay together!” said a fourth fan.